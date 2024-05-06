John Swinney becomes new SNP leader without an election

John Swinney MSP has been named the next leader of the SNP as nominations for the post close.

No other candidate put themselves forward to replace Humza Yousaf, meaning Mr Swinney will become leader without an internal party ballot.

The party’s national secretary confirmed the Perthshire MSP as the new leader. He is expected to make a speech in Glasgow later on Monday afternoon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Swinney said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as leader of the SNP

“I will give all that I have to serve my party and my country.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “I congratulate John Swinney on becoming SNP leader for a second time.

“We urge him to govern for all of Scotland by abandoning his relentless push for independence – but, judging by his leadership launch slogan, that looks a forlorn hope.

“As the main opposition party, we will hold John Swinney to account when he lets the Scottish people down – just as we’ve done with Humza Yousaf.”

Mr Swinney is not yet First Minister of Scotland – a vote of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament is required before he is officially nominated.

If a similar timetable to when Humza Yousaf took over from Nicola Sturgeon is followed, it is likely the Perthshire MSP will be sworn in as First Minister of Scotland on Wednesday morning at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Contest avoided as activist stands aside

There was fears inside the party a contest would need to take place after an SNP activist claimed he’d secured the support required to make it onto the ballot.

But Graeme McCormick confirmed on Sunday he had decided not to stand after a “fruitful” conversation with Mr Swinney.

Mr Swinney becomes leader of the SNP for a second time, having first served in the role for four years until he stepped down in 2004.

He previously told us that the decision to put his name forward to replace Mr Yousaf required “careful consideration”.

Mr Swinney’s wife, BBC reporter Elizabeth Quigley, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2000.

He had to speak with his family to ensure they would support his decision,

“I had to give very careful consideration to standing for office, ” he said.

“My wife relies on the support that I can offer her.

“If I’m going to do the job well, I have to know those that I love are alright. That things are OK for them.

“I can’t just go off deciding things for myself, I must make the right judgements for them.”