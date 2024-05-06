Images of how refurbished Aberdour pub could look as new landlord sought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Images of how refurbished Aberdour pub could look as new landlord sought

At least £175,000 is being invested into reopening and renaming The Cedar.

By Stephen Eighteen
Artist impression of The Cedar in Aberdour
How the renamed The Cedar could look if a refurbishment goes ahead. Image: Star Pubs and Bars

New images have revealed how an Aberdour pub could look after a £175,000 refurbishment.

Owner Star Pubs and Bars, which is Heineken’s pub division, plans to breathe new life into Cedar Inn on Shore Road.

A complete spruce-up is earmarked, which includes renaming the vacant pub The Cedar.

An internal redecoration will see new carpets, upholstery, fixtures and fittings.

“The pub will be rustic, comfortable and cosy – a classic pub,” said a Star spokesperson.

Hopes to reopen Aberdour pub

The Aberdour pub has been closed for several years.

It was previously owned by Punch Taverns before being sold to brewing giant Heineken in August 2017.

The Cedar Inn was subject to closure several times in the last decade and has been listed by Star with an annual rent of £48,132.

The company, which leases around 2,400 pubs across the UK, estimates that minimum ingoing costs would total £175,533.

The Aberdour pub would have a different colour scheme. Image: Star Pubs and Bars

Its statement added: “The entrance to the pub will be moved to create a large, more open and inclusive trading space with a stylish new bar to the right of the ground floor.

“The kitchen will also be fully refurbished to deliver proposed menu.

“A full external redecoration of the signage to the front and rear of building will drive great kerb appeal.

“There will be a revamp of the front terrace and rear beer garden to create stylish areas to relax outdoors.

“An excellent range of premium food and drinks, a complete refurbishment and a
stunning setting will separate the site from anything else in the area and beyond.

“The Cedar has multiple revenue streams, with its excellent catering facilities
and 10 letting rooms.

“The garden will be a key trade driver in the warmer months. The pub will boast some 160 covers internally and externally.”

Experienced operator sought for The Cedar

The owner is looking “for an experienced operator who can manage a quality food, drink and accommodation offer.”

When refurbished, it says The Cedar will offer:
• An extensive range of drinks including premium lagers, spirits, wines, and cocktails and low and no alcohol options.
• A fresh modern menu catering from brunch to dinner.
• Live weekend music, a weekly pub quiz and occasional live sport.
• Coffees.

The proposed internal decor. Image: Star Pubs and Bars
Cedar Inn, Aberdour
The Cedar Inn as it looks at the moment. Image: DC Thomson

Exterior work includes removing the conservatory and smoking shelter while creating a new full-height glazed window within the former door opening to the side elevation.

Star has also planned similar refurbishments at a hotel in North Berwick and a pub in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson said: “Subject to recruiting operators, we would like to invest £1.6m in Scotland this year.”

Fife Council granted planning permission for a revamp in July 2023.

Conversation