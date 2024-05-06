Images of how refurbished Aberdour pub could look as new landlord sought

New images have revealed how an Aberdour pub could look after a £175,000 refurbishment.

Owner Star Pubs and Bars, which is Heineken’s pub division, plans to breathe new life into Cedar Inn on Shore Road.

A complete spruce-up is earmarked, which includes renaming the vacant pub The Cedar.

An internal redecoration will see new carpets, upholstery, fixtures and fittings.

“The pub will be rustic, comfortable and cosy – a classic pub,” said a Star spokesperson.

Hopes to reopen Aberdour pub

The Aberdour pub has been closed for several years.

It was previously owned by Punch Taverns before being sold to brewing giant Heineken in August 2017.

The Cedar Inn was subject to closure several times in the last decade and has been listed by Star with an annual rent of £48,132.

The company, which leases around 2,400 pubs across the UK, estimates that minimum ingoing costs would total £175,533.

Its statement added: “The entrance to the pub will be moved to create a large, more open and inclusive trading space with a stylish new bar to the right of the ground floor.

“The kitchen will also be fully refurbished to deliver proposed menu.

“A full external redecoration of the signage to the front and rear of building will drive great kerb appeal.

“There will be a revamp of the front terrace and rear beer garden to create stylish areas to relax outdoors.

“An excellent range of premium food and drinks, a complete refurbishment and a

stunning setting will separate the site from anything else in the area and beyond.

“The Cedar has multiple revenue streams, with its excellent catering facilities

and 10 letting rooms.

“The garden will be a key trade driver in the warmer months. The pub will boast some 160 covers internally and externally.”

Experienced operator sought for The Cedar

The owner is looking “for an experienced operator who can manage a quality food, drink and accommodation offer.”

When refurbished, it says The Cedar will offer:

• An extensive range of drinks including premium lagers, spirits, wines, and cocktails and low and no alcohol options.

• A fresh modern menu catering from brunch to dinner.

• Live weekend music, a weekly pub quiz and occasional live sport.

• Coffees.

Exterior work includes removing the conservatory and smoking shelter while creating a new full-height glazed window within the former door opening to the side elevation.

Star has also planned similar refurbishments at a hotel in North Berwick and a pub in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson said: “Subject to recruiting operators, we would like to invest £1.6m in Scotland this year.”

Fife Council granted planning permission for a revamp in July 2023.