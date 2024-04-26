Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Independent Retail category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Independent Retail

The Independent Retail award is open to all independent retail businesses operating in Tayside and Fife.

The winner will demonstrate:

Evidence of retail strategy in store and/or online

Focus on customer service excellence and USP

How they plan to build for the future

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Independent Retail category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories