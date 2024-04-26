Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Legal and Property category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Legal and Property

The Legal and Property award is sponsored by Utili-Tay.

This award is open to professional services firms operating in the legal and property sectors in Tayside and Fife.

The winner will demonstrate:

Evidence of service excellence

Commitment to attracting talent and upskilling workforce

Demonstrate plans for future growth

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Legal and Property category.

Legal and Property category sponsored by Utili-Tay

Thank you to Utili-Tay for sponsoring the Legal and Property category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Utili-Tay operated originally as an energy broker in Dundee, Scotland. However, as energy prices continued to rise and the global focus shifted towards achieving net zero emissions, Utili-Tay saw firsthand the daily struggles that businesses faced. How could they tackle these challenges while remaining profitable?

That’s why Utili-Tay sought out to create a more encompassing solution to combine its expertise in energy brokering with carbon monitoring technologies and a wide range of energy-saving solutions that would make achieving net zero easier for businesses.

The business’s goal is to provide customers with the opportunity to reduce their energy wastage, secure the best utility deals for electricity, gas, and water, and make significant savings that will impact their bottom line.

By partnering with Utili-Tay, businesses can take advantage of its comprehensive approach to energy management and sustainability, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Craig Elder, managing director at Utili-Tay, said: “Utili-Tay is delighted to support the Courier Business Awards and sponsor the brand new Legal and Property category, and we very much look forward to maintaining our work throughout the community.”