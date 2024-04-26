Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Family category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Family

The Family award is sponsored by Thorntons.

This award celebrates outstanding family-owned and operated businesses who call Courier Country home. It’s open to any business with at least one family member leading the company and others actively involved in the business.

A family business from Angus and Dundee, Fife and Perthshire will each receive a regional award.

The winners will demonstrate:

Evidence of family led operations

Service excellence

Proof of market traction and commitment to growth

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Family category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Family category sponsored by Thorntons

Thank you to Thorntons for sponsoring the Family category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Thorntons delivers top quality advice and service to suit its clients and help businesses of every size, from family businesses, start-ups and SMEs through to large private and public sector organisations.

With lawyers covering every aspect of business set-up, development, compliance, protection and planning, Thorntons is here for businesses for the long term.

Ewan Miller, partner and head of business law at Thorntons, said: “Our region is home to some of the finest family businesses in the country. As sponsor of this category, we can help celebrate their successes with well-earned recognition.”