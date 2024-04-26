Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Employee of the Year category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Employee of the Year

The Employee of the Year recognises a member of staff in a business operating in Tayside and Fife who has made a game-changing impact.

This could be someone who has led a new initiative which has brought positive results; someone who regularly goes above and beyond for the company or their colleagues; or a member of staff who has dedicated themselves to the business through long years of service.

Entries can be submitted by the business or employee.

The winner will demonstrate:

The attitude and behaviour of a role model or inspiration for colleagues

Evidence of behaviour or an initiative which has brought benefits to the business

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Employee of the Year category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories