Home Business & Environment

Courier Business Awards 2024: Apprentice

Could you or your colleague be this year's Apprentice award winner?

By Courier Business Awards

Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Apprentice category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Courier Business Awards 2023 Apprentice award winner collecting their prize on stage.
Last year’s Apprentice award winner Jake Meakins, from Here’s The Plan, collecting his award from Lisa Laidlaw, DYW Tay Cities, and host Gaby Roslin. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Apprentice

The Apprentice award is sponsored by Apex Hotels.

This award recognises an individual who has participated in an apprenticeship programme during 2023/2024 and exceeded their employer’s expectations. Entries can be submitted by the provider or apprentice.

The winner will demonstrate:

  • Commitment to personal development and progression
  • Proof of significant contribution to the workplace
  • Use of skills gained through apprenticeship programme

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Apprentice category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Apprentice category sponsored by Apex Hotels

Apex Hotels logo

Thank you to Apex Hotels for sponsoring the Apprentice category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Family-owned and full of heart, Apex Hotels is a luxury collection of hotels situated in the heart of the UK’s most vibrant cities – Edinburgh, London, Bath, Glasgow and Dundee.

The 4-star properties, each with their own personalities and distinctive style, are renowned for their sumptuous bedrooms, chic restaurants and bars, stylish spas, modern meetings and events spaces, and above all, their warmer welcome.

Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa is perfectly placed for a chic getaway, whether it be for business or leisure.

Paul Mooney, general manager at Apex Hotel, said: “Apex Hotels are delighted to support the Courier Business Awards and sponsor the Apprentice award this year. We look forward to meeting all the applicants and celebrating with the winning apprentice at the awards ceremony.”

