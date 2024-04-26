Courier Business Awards 2024: New categories announced as entries open 

The Courier Business Awards is open for entries as we shine a spotlight on the achievements of our local companies.

The awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates businesses large and small operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

More than 750 people attended last year’s black tie award ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Carnoustie Golf Links was named our Business of the Year as the awards were held for a 10th time. Other winners included Tiger Lily Boutique, Kanzen Karate, NCR Atleos and Crieff Hydro.

Entries are now open as we enter the second decade of honouring our local companies.

New Courier Business Awards 2024 categories

The awards cover a variety of categories including Innovation and Technology, Independent Retail, Family, Service and Transition to Net Zero.

This year we have reintroduced the Growth category, open to companies whose turnover has doubled in the past three years.

There are two new categories in 2024.

The Legal and Property category will reward a company working in these fields who can demonstrate service excellence, a commitment to staff and plans for future growth.

The Employee of the Year trophy will be awarded to a worker who has made a game-changing impact.

This could be someone who has led a new initiative which has brought positive results; someone who regularly goes above and beyond for the company or their colleagues; or a member of staff who has dedicated themselves to the business through long years of service.

It is free to enter at www.courierbusinessawards.com. Entries close on July 8.

Boost to business

DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband is one of the members of this year’s judging panel.

He said: “The launch of The Courier Business Awards is an exciting moment every year.

“2023 saw the awards reach the grand old age of 10 and we move into our second decade with real energy and vigour.

“While the business world is not easy for anyone right now, I am confident that the entries for the 2024 awards will show that the momentum gained within the local economy continues to build.

“As a judge, I look forward to Courier Country businesses putting their best foot forward once again this year and having some very difficult decisions to make come judging day.

“I hope 2024 will prove to be the best year yet.”

David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, said: “We have been proud partners of The Courier Business Awards since its inception more than a decade ago.

“We want to raise awareness of all the great businesses and all the great people working in Tayside and Fife.

“The Courier Business Awards gives them an avenue to shine a light on their businesses and celebrate their personal successes and those of their team.

“I’d encourage everyone to enter. Don’t hide your light under a bushel – shout about what you do.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25 at Apex City Quay Hotel.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories