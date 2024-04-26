Courier Business Awards 2024: New categories announced as entries open 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier Business Awards 2024: New categories announced as entries open 

For the first time an award for Employee of the Year will be presented - do you know someone worthy of the honour?

By Rob McLaren
The Courier Business Awards are back for 2024.
The Courier Business Awards is open for entries as we shine a spotlight on the achievements of our local companies.

The awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrates businesses large and small operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

More than 750 people attended last year’s black tie award ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Carnoustie Golf Links was named our Business of the Year as the awards were held for a 10th time. Other winners included Tiger Lily Boutique, Kanzen Karate, NCR Atleos and Crieff Hydro.

Entries are now open as we enter the second decade of honouring our local companies.

New Courier Business Awards 2024 categories

The awards cover a variety of categories including Innovation and Technology, Independent Retail, Family, Service and Transition to Net Zero.

This year we have reintroduced the Growth category, open to companies whose turnover has doubled in the past three years.

There are two new categories in 2024.

Carnoustie Golf Links were our Business of the Year winners in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Legal and Property category will reward a company working in these fields who can demonstrate service excellence, a commitment to staff and plans for future growth.

The Employee of the Year trophy will be awarded to a worker who has made a game-changing impact.

This could be someone who has led a new initiative which has brought positive results; someone who regularly goes above and beyond for the company or their colleagues; or a member of staff who has dedicated themselves to the business through long years of service.

It is free to enter at www.courierbusinessawards.com. Entries close on July 8.

Boost to business

DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband is one of the members of this year’s judging panel.

He said: “The launch of The Courier Business Awards is an exciting moment every year.

“2023 saw the awards reach the grand old age of 10 and we move into our second decade with real energy and vigour.

“While the business world is not easy for anyone right now, I am confident that the entries for the 2024 awards will show that the momentum gained within the local economy continues to build.

All the winners from the Courier Business Awards in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“As a judge, I look forward to Courier Country businesses putting their best foot forward once again this year and having some very difficult decisions to make come judging day.

“I hope 2024 will prove to be the best year yet.”

David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, said: “We have been proud partners of The Courier Business Awards since its inception more than a decade ago.

“We want to raise awareness of all the great businesses and all the great people working in Tayside and Fife.

“The Courier Business Awards gives them an avenue to shine a light on their businesses and celebrate their personal successes and those of their team.

“I’d encourage everyone to enter. Don’t hide your light under a bushel – shout about what you do.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25 at Apex City Quay Hotel.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

