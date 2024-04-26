Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Young Business category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Young Business

The Young Business award is sponsored by NCR Atleos.

This award is open to exciting and innovative companies operating within Tayside and Fife which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years.

The winner will demonstrate:

Evidence of clear business strategy

Innovation and commitment to service excellence

Proof of growth

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Young Business category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Young Business category sponsored by NCR Atleos

Thank you to NCR Atleos for sponsoring the Young Business category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

NCR Atleos is a global technology company. It partners with banks all over the world and enables them to transform their self-service channel and expand access to financial services using its market-leading software, hardware and services.

Its network of 15,000 “Cashzone” ATMs provide vital Access to Cash Services to communities here in the UK, providing convenient and accessible cash to all.

NCR Atleos has a long history in Dundee where its team develop highly advanced solutions for the global market in its Research and Development facility.

Carol Hamilton, vice president for customer services management, said: “NCR Atleos are delighted to support the Courier Business Awards again this year and sponsor an award that spotlights new young businesses in the local area.”