Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Innovation and Technology category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Innovation and Technology

The Innovation and Technology award is sponsored by Research and Innovation Services (University of Dundee).

This award is open to companies who put innovation and/or technology at the heart of their business.

This could take the form of changes to systems, adopting or developing new products or services or a creative use of technology. It is also open to businesses who build bespoke platforms/technology solutions for themselves or customers.

The winner will demonstrate:

Out of the box thinking and evidence of successful implementation

Commitment to continuous improvement

Proof of commercial benefits or market traction

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Innovation and Technology category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Thank you to Research and Innovation Services (University of Dundee) for sponsoring the Innovation and Technology category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Bridging academia and industry, Research and Innovation Services at the University of Dundee are key strategic drivers of innovation and commercialisation, offering opportunities to develop and grow your business through access to academic knowledge and resources.

It does this by:

Connecting local businesses to academic experts

Advising on opportunities to access funding, innovate and grow

Facilitating conversations and events that bring partnerships to fruition

Margaret Teven, assistant director of regional engagement and operations, said: “Research and Innovation Services are delighted to sponsor the Innovation and Technology Award at The Courier Business Awards 2024.”