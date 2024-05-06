Fife strawberry fans forced to wait a little longer as cold spring delays harvest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Fife strawberry fans forced to wait a little longer as cold spring delays harvest

The Strawberry Shed near Newport-on-Tay has had to delay its seasonal opening due the impact of cold weather on its strawberries.

By Finn Nixon
Keith Adamson of the West Friarton Farm Strawberry Shed outside Newport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Keith Adamson of the West Friarton Farm Strawberry Shed outside Newport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The popular Fife Strawberry shed has had to delay it’s opening date due to a prolonged spell of cold weather.

The shed near Newport-on-Tay was hoping to open at the start of this month.

But cold temperatures has seen it had to postpone its opening date by at least 12 days.

It is operated by Keith Adamson and his wife Ailsa, who work West Friarton Farm near Drumoig.

“It’s just been so cold through most of April”, says Keith.

“We have no forced strawberries on the farm. There is no biodigester heated tunnels and they are all natural in polytunnels.

“Normally we would be kicking-off about now and after a couple of half days, be fully open all the way to October.”

“We will just have to grin and bear it. The strawberries are all natural, so we just have to accept the weather when it comes.”

The shed sells soft fruits, vegetables, hot sweet pepper jelly and other goodies.

It attracts many visitors who are passing by on the busy A92 road in its location just off the Forgan Roundabout.

Latest ever harvest start for West Friarton’s strawberries

West Friarton Farm has been growing strawberries for 18 years.

This is the latest they have had to wait to start selling the popular summer fruit.

Much of the UK has experienced a colder and wetter April than usual.

And it has been the colder temperatures during the daytime that have caused the most issues for naturally grown soft fruits.

However, Keith remains positive that the shed will be returning soon.

“We will have it up and running in no time at all”, he says.

“The strawberries will come quite quick when it starts. If we got some really good weather it can actually catch-up in a couple of days.”

“The processes and the plants are ready to go, so it’s just a wee bit annoying that we have to wait so long. It has been a difficult year for weather.

“It’s just been always cold during the day and with the rainfall creating a lot of dark cloud, there hasn’t been as much sunlight.”

Strawberry Shed ‘secret’ a focus on variety

Keith continues: “People are desperate to see a bit of sunshine and strawberries to feel as if they’ve come out of a cold hard winter.”

“We get a lot of repeat customers because our shop is all based on flavour.

“We grow varieties for flavour and not necessarily shelf life. That’s the secret.”

The shed also sells raspberries and blueberries from July onwards and Keith ensures customers are treated to the best varieties.

“I give the customers what I would like to eat and this seems to have worked in the last few years”, he adds.

“We hope to have the shop up and running in a couple of weeks time hopefully.

“Weather can again affect you, so we don’t want to disappoint customers with any exact date.

Again this year the shed will be staffed by Flavia, Oana and Cosmina, who have built up a good repour with returning customers.

It opened on a full-time basis in May 2022 and ordinarily opens from 10am-7pm on a daily basis until October.

More from Environment

Dr Husam AlWaer is a Reader in Sustainable Urban Design at Dundee University. Image: University of Dundee.
Why 20-minute neighbourhoods is not a dead idea in Dundee
9
Victor Clements on the banks of the River Tay at Birnam and Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tay Forest positioned to become Scotland's third national park - but why are some…
3
Alex Whelan puts measures in place to try and prevent rats from returning to a garden in Monifieth.
Meet the pest control man tackling rats across Dundee, Angus and beyond
South Georgia Heritage Trust CEO and Dundee Heritage Trust trustee Alison Neil at the RRS Discovery in Dundee.
Why the Dundee public should 'rediscover' RRS Discovery and be proud of heritage -…
BESTPIC - CR0047406, Cheryl Peebles, Anstruther. Reserve Manager David Steele Lifestyle. Picture Shows: Reserve Manager, David Steele observing seabirds at the Bishops Cove viewpoint on the Isle of May reserve in the Firth of Forth. Tuesday 19th March 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Isle of May wildlife manager David shares his unusual life working on Forth's puffin…
Leslie Martin stands in the former NCR field on the proposed Dundee FC site near Camperdown Park. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
Dundee FC stadium: How will new development affect Camperdown Park?
13
Dundee's Low Emission Zone will be imposed from May 30, 2023. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
'We need fewer scaremongers': We fact check common claims on the Dundee LEZ
15
Cupar resident Matt Hooper on the BBC at the time of the flood.
Cupar and Brechin: Are parts of our flood struck towns becoming ‘uninhabitable’?
A bus goes down a street with a Low Emission Zone sign
Will the Dundee Low Emission Zone turn city centre into a ghost town?
44
The Fife Bloodhounds master, Stephen Hall leads the hunt on along its final hack. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
I joined a horseback hunt and discovered how Fife Bloodhounds are breaking with foxhunting’s…

Conversation