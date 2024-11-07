Planned Cupar solar farm branded ‘disaster for the countryside’

Plans for a massive solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar have been branded “a disaster for the countryside”.

Several neighbours have formed a group against the 155-acre development, similar in size to 88 football pitches.

The Cupar Solar Farm Concerned Residents’ Group fears the array at Over Rankeilor Farm would have a major impact on wildlife and affect their own quality of life.

And they warn it will also impinge on those who enjoy the countryside for leisure.

Leading energy project developer Balance Power Projects says it is looking to advance the net zero objectives set by the Scottish Government.

However, the development will cover several fields on what is described as the last truly rural route out of Cupar.

What are the Cupar solar farm plans?

If approved, the development will consist of ground-mounted solar panels, transformers, switchgears and inverters.

A new access will be created from a road to the south of the site.

And fencing, security lighting and CCTV will be installed.

Balance Power says it is assessing two route options for transmission cabling to connect the solar farm to the grid at Cupar substation.

And it has arranged two public consultation events to explain the details.

The first of those is at Howe of Fife Rugby Football Club from 3pm – 7pm today (Thursday).

What are residents’ issues with the development?

A spokesperson for the Concerned Residents’ Group said: “There are about 12 houses round the site, all directly involved.

“It will impact on the quality of our lives but that’s not the main issue.

“We’re worried about wildlife and the effect of a two-metre security fence, lights and inverters, which are loud.

“We see deer, hare and badgers here so this is a bit of a disaster for the countryside.”

It’s a beautiful part of Fife that will be covered and fenced-off.” Concerned resident

The residents have been trying to raise awareness of the impending planning application.

And they have been putting up posters around Cupar and on social media to alert locals.

The neighbour added: “A lot of Cupar residents use this area or amenity, such as cycling, horse rising and walking.

“It’s a beautiful part of Fife that will be covered and fenced-off.”

Meanwhile, a second consultation event will take place in January.

And members of the public will then have the chance to comment on a planning application once it is lodged.