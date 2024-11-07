Planned Cupar solar farm branded ‘disaster for the countryside’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planned Cupar solar farm branded ‘disaster for the countryside’

The array on the northern outskirts of the town will cover the area of 88 football pitches.

By Claire Warrender
Plan for Cupar Solar farm
The site of the proposed Cupar solar farm. Image: Fife planning portal

Plans for a massive solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar have been branded “a disaster for the countryside”.

Several neighbours have formed a group against the 155-acre development, similar in size to 88 football pitches.

The Cupar Solar Farm Concerned Residents’ Group fears the array at Over Rankeilor Farm would have a major impact on wildlife and affect their own quality of life.

And they warn it will also impinge on those who enjoy the countryside for leisure.

Leading energy project developer Balance Power Projects says it is looking to advance the net zero objectives set by the Scottish Government.

However, the development will cover several fields on what is described as the last truly rural route out of Cupar.

What are the Cupar solar farm plans?

If approved, the development will consist of ground-mounted solar panels, transformers, switchgears and inverters.

A new access will be created from a road to the south of the site.

The Cupar solar farm will cover several fields north of the town. Image: Fife planning portal

And fencing, security lighting and CCTV will be installed.

Balance Power says it is assessing two route options for transmission cabling to connect the solar farm to the grid at Cupar substation.

And it has arranged two public consultation events to explain the details.

The first of those is at Howe of Fife Rugby Football Club from 3pm – 7pm today (Thursday).

What are residents’ issues with the development?

A spokesperson for the Concerned Residents’ Group said: “There are about 12 houses round the site, all directly involved.

“It will impact on the quality of our lives but that’s not the main issue.

“We’re worried about wildlife and the effect of a two-metre security fence, lights and inverters, which are loud.

“We see deer, hare and badgers here so this is a bit of a disaster for the countryside.”

It’s a beautiful part of Fife that will be covered and fenced-off.”

Concerned resident

The residents have been trying to raise awareness of the impending planning application.

And they have been putting up posters around Cupar and on social media to alert locals.

The neighbour added: “A lot of Cupar residents use this area or amenity, such as cycling, horse rising and walking.

“It’s a beautiful part of Fife that will be covered and fenced-off.”

Meanwhile, a second consultation event will take place in January.

And members of the public will then have the chance to comment on a planning application once it is lodged.

Conversation