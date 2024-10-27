Plans unveiled for Cupar solar farm the size of 88 football pitches

The public is to be asked for their views on plans for a huge solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar.

Leading energy project developer Balance Power Projects wants to site its array at Over Rankeilor Farm, less the a mile north west of the town.

The 155-acre development would be similar in size to 88 football pitches.

And it would cover several fields on what is described as the last truly rural route out of Cupar.

Balance Power Projects says it is looking to advance the net zero objectives set by the Scottish Government.

However, while some locals welcome the proposal others fear the effect of the loss of so much farmland.

One neighbouring farmer said: “There’s lots of these things being touted about the countryside.

“It’s big business. It’s not really about a green agenda.”

What will Cupar solar farm look like?

In a proposal of application notice submitted to Fife Council, the energy firm describes the 30 megawatt array as a major development.

As a result, it will have to be determined by Fife Council’s north east planning committee.

If approved, the development will consist of ground-mounted solar panels, transformers, switchgears and invertors.

A new access will be created from a road to the south of the site.

And fencing, security lighting and CCTV will be installed.

Balance Power says it is assessing two route options for transmission cabling to connect the solar farm to the grid at Cupar substation.

How can people find out more?

Members of the public are invited to two consultation events where they can learn more about the Cupar solar farm plan.

The first takes place at Howe of Fife Rugby Football Club on November 7.

Members of the development team will be available from 3pm to 7pm.

The second event is on January 16 at the same place and time.

Exhibition boards will be available to view and feedback forms will be provided.