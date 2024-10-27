Plans unveiled for Cupar solar farm the size of 88 football pitches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans unveiled for Cupar solar farm the size of 88 football pitches

If approved, the array will cover several fields to the north of the town.

By Claire Warrender
Plan for Cupar Solar farm
A plan submitted to Fife Council shows the location of the proposed Cupar solar farm. Image: Fife planning portal

The public is to be asked for their views on plans for a huge solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar.

Leading energy project developer Balance Power Projects wants to site its array at Over Rankeilor Farm, less the a mile north west of the town.

The 155-acre development would be similar in size to 88 football pitches.

And it would cover several fields on what is described as the last truly rural route out of Cupar.

The plan shows the  Cupar solar farm will cover several fields. Image: Fife planning portal

Balance Power Projects says it is looking to advance the net zero objectives set by the Scottish Government.

However, while some locals welcome the proposal others fear the effect of the loss of so much farmland.

One neighbouring farmer said: “There’s lots of these things being touted about the countryside.

“It’s big business. It’s not really about a green agenda.”

What will Cupar solar farm look like?

In a proposal of application notice submitted to Fife Council, the energy firm describes the 30 megawatt array as a major development.

As a result, it will have to be determined by Fife Council’s north east planning committee.

If approved, the development will consist of ground-mounted solar panels, transformers, switchgears and invertors.

A new access will be created from a road to the south of the site.

And fencing, security lighting and CCTV will be installed.

Balance Power says it is assessing two route options for transmission cabling to connect the solar farm to the grid at Cupar substation.

How can people find out more?

Members of the public are invited to two consultation events where they can learn more about the Cupar solar farm plan.

The first takes place at Howe of Fife Rugby Football Club on November 7.

Members of the development team will be available from 3pm to 7pm.

The second event is on January 16 at the same place and time.

Exhibition boards will be available to view and feedback forms will be provided.

More from Fife

Crashed BMW
Fife BMW driver crashed and rolled 'six times' on M90 in Storm Babet
The Honda was destroyed by fire in Glenrothes.
Car destroyed by 'fireball' blaze in Glenrothes
Dysart Sailing Club secretary Stewart Mitchell, left, with commodore Martin Johncock at Dysart Harbour
Plea to help save historic Fife Outlander harbour from closure as storms take toll
3
A care worker with an elderly woman in a wheelchair.
Fife families to hear within weeks if they are affected by cuts to care…
Henry White
Fife murderer faces life behind bars for battering older man to death in Oakley
Jack McGuigan.
Dad-of-one, 29, dies in hospital after incident at Fife quarry
Natasha Gibson, reported missing from Kirkcaldy, has been found.
Missing Kirkcaldy teenager, Natasha Gibson, 15, found safe and well
Shepherds Park in Methil.
Four people charged after drugs raid in Methil
Seven shops at Woodside Shopping Precinct are included in the sale.
Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct back up for sale at knockdown price
Craig McComb
Motorist jailed for ramming e-bike rider in Glenrothes

Conversation