Dundee mum warns her sex attacker is still on loose as police investigation ends

A Dundee mum is warning other women that her sex attacker is still on the loose – after police concluded their investigation without catching him.

Lynsay Mill was attacked in Powrie Park, Fintry, in January 2023 by a man wearing a balaclava.

The mum-of-three bravely waived her anonymity to share harrowing details of the sexual assault.

Now, 21 months on, Lynsay has been told police cannot do any more to find the culprit – leaving her fearful that others may also be attacked.

She has also hit out at the lack of updates from officers.

She told The Courier: “I’m very disappointed in the way my case has been dealt with by police.

Dundee sex attack victim hits out at ‘lack of contact’ from police

“It took me putting a complaint in for me to hear from them.

“The inspector came to my house to issue a personal apology earlier this month.

“At this meeting, I found out they found additional male DNA on certain parts of my body but they couldn’t form a profile.

“They hadn’t told me until now – not one text or phone call from my liaison officer.

“It only takes five minutes out of their day to call someone and say, ‘Sorry, there’s no update’.

“To leave victims with months of no contact is unacceptable.”

Lynsay says she hopes Police Scotland will change its approach for other similar crimes.

While she says she is getting “stronger by the day” following her ordeal, she is worried that her attacker may strike again.

She added: “It’s that time of the year when it’s getting dark early.

‘I would urge women to please be careful’

“I would urge women to please be careful when out with their dogs or even walking along the road.

“This man is still out there – if he can do it once, he can do it again.

“It’s taken me a long time to get where I am today.

“With the help from my family, Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre and my advocacy worker, I get stronger by the day.”

Lynsay says she will be joining the Dundee Reclaim the Night march – which raises awareness of violence against women and girls – on November 29.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness and tackling these offences remains a priority.

“Specialist officers carried out a thorough investigation and extensive inquiries, which included exploring forensic opportunities, however, no arrest has been made.

“At this time our inquiries are complete.

“Should further information become available, that too will be progressed and investigated.

“We received a complaint and the senior investigating officer engaged further with the complainer and resolved the concerns.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 3097 of January 4 2023.”