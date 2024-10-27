Dundee mum warns her sex attacker is still on loose as police investigation ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum warns her sex attacker is still on loose as police investigation ends

"This man is still out there - if he can do it once, he can do it again."

By James Simpson
Lynsay Mill was sexually assaulted in Powrie Park in January 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lynsay Mill was sexually assaulted in Powrie Park in January 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum is warning other women that her sex attacker is still on the loose – after police concluded their investigation without catching him.

Lynsay Mill was attacked in Powrie Park, Fintry, in January 2023 by a man wearing a balaclava.

The mum-of-three bravely waived her anonymity to share harrowing details of the sexual assault.

Now, 21 months on, Lynsay has been told police cannot do any more to find the culprit – leaving her fearful that others may also be attacked.

She has also hit out at the lack of updates from officers.

She told The Courier: “I’m very disappointed in the way my case has been dealt with by police.

Dundee sex attack victim hits out at ‘lack of contact’ from police

“It took me putting a complaint in for me to hear from them.

“The inspector came to my house to issue a personal apology earlier this month.

“At this meeting, I found out they found additional male DNA on certain parts of my body but they couldn’t form a profile.

“They hadn’t told me until now – not one text or phone call from my liaison officer.

“It only takes five minutes out of their day to call someone and say, ‘Sorry, there’s no update’.

Powrie Park in Fintry.
Powrie Park, where the attack took place. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

“To leave victims with months of no contact is unacceptable.”

Lynsay says she hopes Police Scotland will change its approach for other similar crimes.

While she says she is getting “stronger by the day” following her ordeal, she is worried that her attacker may strike again.

She added: “It’s that time of the year when it’s getting dark early.

‘I would urge women to please be careful’

“I would urge women to please be careful when out with their dogs or even walking along the road.

“This man is still out there – if he can do it once, he can do it again.

“It’s taken me a long time to get where I am today.

“With the help from my family, Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre and my advocacy worker, I get stronger by the day.”

Lynsay says she will be joining the Dundee Reclaim the Night march – which raises awareness of violence against women and girls – on November 29.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness and tackling these offences remains a priority.

Police have concluded their investigation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Specialist officers carried out a thorough investigation and extensive inquiries, which included exploring forensic opportunities, however, no arrest has been made.

“At this time our inquiries are complete.

“Should further information become available, that too will be progressed and investigated.

“We received a complaint and the senior investigating officer engaged further with the complainer and resolved the concerns.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 3097 of January 4 2023.”

