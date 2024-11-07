5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United v Ross County: Selection dilemmas, head-to-head and who’s the ref?

Dundee United host Ross County on Saturday as the Tangerines seek to extend the Staggies’ miserable winless record on the road.

The Highlanders have not won a league match away from home in 22 attempts, a malaise spanning 14 months.

However, Don Cowie’s men have avoided defeat in two of their last three matches on their travels and Jim Goodwin, hoping to solidify fourth spot this weekend, has warned of a start test at Tannadice.

Here, Courier Sport sets the scene.

The selection dilemmas

The first question is one of shape.

United ended their 1-1 draw against Hibs on Sunday strongly while deploying a 4-2-3-1 and that would allow for an attacking outlook.

Their 3-4-3 was also completely ineffective in the first half when they last played County in August, with the Terrors fortunate to get in level at the break.

However, the smart money is perhaps on a 3-5-2 – the tweak that allowed United to take control in the second period up in Dingwall – which could see David Babunski given license to get forward and Jort van der Sande able to join Sam Dalby in attack.

Ryan Strain started his first match since July at Easter Road, sparking a battle for the right wing-back berth, while Richard Odada impressed in the capital. Could he be named in the line-up?

3 Ross County danger men

Ronan Hale has already tormented the Tangerines this season, netting the 94th-minute leveller when the sides played out a 1-1 draw. That was one of seven goals in 15 appearances since his summer signing from Cliftonville.

In County captain Connor Randall, United will be forced to navigate a superbly effective midfield roadblock.

As per Opta, Randall has made more combined tackles (35) and interceptions (18) than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season (53). Only four players have won possession more times than the former Liverpool and Hearts man.

Akil Wright, snapped up from Stockport, has been an excellent capture for the Staggies and key to their decent defensive displays of late.

An ever-present in the Premiership, the big centre-half had made more interceptions than any other County player. Only Randall has made more tackles.

And he has notched a couple of goals, helping to beat Dundee 2-0 and rescue a 3-3 draw against St Johnstone.

What Jim Goodwin said

“I went to the County game last Saturday and they’re a very organised team. They were getting a lot of criticism last season for a lack of clean sheets on the road, but Don Cowie has certainly made them defensively solid.

“They’ve got some very good technical players in their team as well.

“People sometimes underestimate the likes of Ross County, but we certainly won’t be. They’ve got good players and a good manager – and they’re scrapping for every point.”

Head-to-head record against County at Tannadice (last 5 games)

13/05/23: Dundee United 1-3 Ross County (McGrath pen 24; White 1, 57, 72)

28/12/22: Dundee United 3-0 Ross County (Randall OG 9, Mulgrew 70, Sibbald 90)

26/01/22: Dundee United 2-1 Ross County (Clark pen 74, 90; Charles-Cook 53)

02/10/21: Dundee United 1-0 Ross County (Niskanen 31)

01/05/21: Dundee United 0-2 Ross County (White 24, Iacovitti 28)

Who is the referee?

John Beaton, fresh from taking charge of Aberdeen’s electric victory over Rangers in his most recent domestic assignment, will be the man in the middle on Saturday.

He last took charge of a Staggies fixture last month and sent off TWO County players, with Eli Campbell and ex-Tannadice man Charlie Telfer both seeing red in a 3-0 defeat at St Johnstone.

Beaton correctly awarded Motherwell the last-gasp penalty that saw them dump United out of the Premier Sports Cup in September.

He will be assisted by Craig Ferguson and Graham McNeillie, with Gavin Duncan serving as VAR.