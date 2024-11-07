5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United v Ross County: Selection dilemmas, head-to-head and who’s the ref?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United v Ross County: Selection dilemmas, head-to-head and who’s the ref?

Courier Sport sets the scene as the Tangerines return to Tannadice to host the Staggies.

Miller Thomson, right, in action when County last faced United
Miller Thomson, right, in action when County last faced United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United host Ross County on Saturday as the Tangerines seek to extend the Staggies’ miserable winless record on the road.

The Highlanders have not won a league match away from home in 22 attempts, a malaise spanning 14 months.

However, Don Cowie’s men have avoided defeat in two of their last three matches on their travels and Jim Goodwin, hoping to solidify fourth spot this weekend, has warned of a start test at Tannadice.

Here, Courier Sport sets the scene.

The selection dilemmas

The first question is one of shape.

United ended their 1-1 draw against Hibs on Sunday strongly while deploying a 4-2-3-1 and that would allow for an attacking outlook.

Their 3-4-3 was also completely ineffective in the first half when they last played County in August, with the Terrors fortunate to get in level at the break.

However, the smart money is perhaps on a 3-5-2 – the tweak that allowed United to take control in the second period up in Dingwall – which could see David Babunski given license to get forward and Jort van der Sande able to join Sam Dalby in attack.

Richard Odada in action at Easter Road
Richard Odada in action at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Ryan Strain started his first match since July at Easter Road, sparking a battle for the right wing-back berth, while Richard Odada impressed in the capital. Could he be named in the line-up?

3 Ross County danger men

Ronan Hale has already tormented the Tangerines this season, netting the 94th-minute leveller when the sides played out a 1-1 draw. That was one of seven goals in 15 appearances since his summer signing from Cliftonville.

In County captain Connor Randall, United will be forced to navigate a superbly effective midfield roadblock.

As per Opta, Randall has made more combined tackles (35) and interceptions (18) than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season (53). Only four players have won possession more times than the former Liverpool and Hearts man.

Ross County captain Connor Randall, right, gets stuck in against Dundee United
Randall, right, gets stuck in when these sides last met. Image: SNS

Akil Wright, snapped up from Stockport, has been an excellent capture for the Staggies and key to their decent defensive displays of late.

An ever-present in the Premiership, the big centre-half had made more interceptions than any other County player. Only Randall has made more tackles.

And he has notched a couple of goals, helping to beat Dundee 2-0 and rescue a 3-3 draw against St Johnstone.

What Jim Goodwin said

Jim Goodwin expects a tough test against Ross County
Goodwin expects a tough test against County. Image: SNS

“I went to the County game last Saturday and they’re a very organised team. They were getting a lot of criticism last season for a lack of clean sheets on the road, but Don Cowie has certainly made them defensively solid.

“They’ve got some very good technical players in their team as well.

“People sometimes underestimate the likes of Ross County, but we certainly won’t be. They’ve got good players and a good manager – and they’re scrapping for every point.”

Head-to-head record against County at Tannadice (last 5 games)

13/05/23: Dundee United 1-3 Ross County (McGrath pen 24; White 1, 57, 72)

28/12/22: Dundee United 3-0 Ross County (Randall OG 9, Mulgrew 70, Sibbald 90)

26/01/22: Dundee United 2-1 Ross County (Clark pen 74, 90; Charles-Cook 53)

02/10/21: Dundee United 1-0 Ross County (Niskanen 31)

01/05/21: Dundee United 0-2 Ross County (White 24, Iacovitti 28)

Who is the referee?

Ref John Beaton
Ref John Beaton. Image: SNS

John Beaton, fresh from taking charge of Aberdeen’s electric victory over Rangers in his most recent domestic assignment, will be the man in the middle on Saturday.

He last took charge of a Staggies fixture last month and sent off TWO County players, with Eli Campbell and ex-Tannadice man Charlie Telfer both seeing red in a 3-0 defeat at St Johnstone.

Beaton correctly awarded Motherwell the last-gasp penalty that saw them dump United out of the Premier Sports Cup in September.

He will be assisted by Craig Ferguson and Graham McNeillie, with Gavin Duncan serving as VAR.

Conversation