Dundee United fitness update on 4 key stars as Tangerines battle ‘ridiculous’ injury list

Kristijan Trapanovski is set for an absence but there is better news on a pivotal duo.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has not had his fitness woes to seek. Image: SNS

Kristijan Trapanovski will be sidelined for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Ross County after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring issues against Hibs.

The Macedonian winger limped off just seven minutes after entering the fray at half-time in the capital.

It was just Trapanovski’s fourth game back following a month out with a similar complaint.

“Trapa tweaked his hamstring,” confirmed Goodwin. “I don’t think it’s too serious. He’s just gone to push away and try a sprint, and he felt it.

“He didn’t play on with it, so hopefully we caught it quickly enough and it’s not going to be anything major. But it’s just another one to add to the list, unfortunately.”

A gutted Trapanovski's afternoon is over.
A gutted Trapanovski’s afternoon is over. Image: SNS

Asked whether that is likely to mean a couple of weeks in the rehab room rather than a lengthier layoff, Goodwin added: “Hopefully, but it’s too soon to put a time on it.

“We don’t think it’s serious enough to get it scanned. The physio is quite happy with his diagnosis of it, and it doesn’t seem as if it’s like anything major. That might change as the days go on, but hopefully it’ll settle down quickly.”

Goodwin: Injury list ‘ridiculous’ but no excuses

Trapanovski joins Ross Graham, Ross Docherty, Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald on the sidelines; arguably HALF of the outfield starters for Goodwin’s best side on any given Saturday.

The news is a blow for Sibbald and United
Craig Sibbald is a long term absentee. Image: SNS

“It’s ridiculous, it really is,” rued the United boss. “But these things happen.

“There are plenty of teams in every league that have injuries. Down in England, you’re looking at Tottenham; they’ve had a number of hamstring injuries as well. That’s a club with all the facilities and personnel.

“You can do all the preventative exercises you want, but sometimes it’s just a bit of bad luck and I think that’s what we’re going through at the moment.”

Key duo 50/50 for County clash

Nevertheless, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Moult (bone bruising around the knee) and Graham (hamstring) are both considered “50/50” for a place in the matchday squad this weekend.

Dundee United attacker Louis Moult
Moult, pictured, has been out with ‘serious bone bruising’ Image: SNS

“Last week I probably spoke too soon and was getting my hopes up regarding injuries,” added Goodwin. “So, I’m hesitant to say too much this week.

“We’re 50/50 on Ross Graham and Louis Moult being available for this Saturday.

“If it was later in the season and games are so important at that point, then players are willing to put themselves through the pain barrier. But this early in the season, we just can’t have recurrences of these injuries.”

On skipper Docherty’s absence, Goodwin added: “He’s had issues with his calves since coming to the club, but he’s making good progress.”

