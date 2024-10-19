Craig Sibbald goes under the knife as Dundee United ace set for ‘considerable period’ on sidelines

Craig Sibbald has undergone surgery to repair a “significant” groin injury and will not return to action until the new year.

The combative midfielder was a notable absentee as the Terrors claimed an extraordinary 3-2 win against Hibs on Saturday.

And boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Sibbald was going under the knife as his United teammates were in action against the capital club.

While an exact timeframe will be more clear in the days following Sibbald’s operation, Courier Sport understands Goodwin expects to be without the former Livingston and Falkirk man for between eight and 10 weeks.

Goodwin rued: “Sibbald done a bit of damage to his right groin in training during the international break. That’s looking like it’s going to be a lengthy one.

“The surgery is actually taking place today (Saturday). He’s done significant damage to the right groin.

“In the modern day game, there’s nothing too much to worry about. We’re looking at a considerable period out of action, but once the surgery is done and he makes a full recovery, he’ll be back better than ever.”

In better injury news for Goodwin, Kristijan Trapanovski returned to action against the Hibees following a hamstring injury. United also hope to have Ryan Strain and Ross Docherty back in the squad to face Aberdeen next weekend.