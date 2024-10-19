Craig Sibbald goes under the knife as Dundee United ace set for ‘considerable period’ on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Sibbald goes under the knife as Dundee United ace set for ‘considerable period’ on sidelines

Jim Goodwin delivered the latest news on Sibbald.

By Alan Temple
The news is a blow for Sibbald and United
The news is a blow for Sibbald and United. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald has undergone surgery to repair a “significant” groin injury and will not return to action until the new year.

The combative midfielder was a notable absentee as the Terrors claimed an extraordinary 3-2 win against Hibs on Saturday.

And boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Sibbald was going under the knife as his United teammates were in action against the capital club.

While an exact timeframe will be more clear in the days following Sibbald’s operation, Courier Sport understands Goodwin expects to be without the former Livingston and Falkirk man for between eight and 10 weeks.

Craig Sibbald in action for the Tangerines this season
Sibbald in action for the Tangerines this season. Image: SNS

Goodwin rued: “Sibbald done a bit of damage to his right groin in training during the international break. That’s looking like it’s going to be a lengthy one.

“The surgery is actually taking place today (Saturday). He’s done significant damage to the right groin.

“In the modern day game, there’s nothing too much to worry about. We’re looking at a considerable period out of action, but once the surgery is done and he makes a full recovery, he’ll be back better than ever.”

In better injury news for Goodwin, Kristijan Trapanovski returned to action against the Hibees following a hamstring injury. United also hope to have Ryan Strain and Ross Docherty back in the squad to face Aberdeen next weekend. 

