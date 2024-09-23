Nicky Clark: St Johnstone set-piece frailties are ‘going to kill us’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone set-piece frailties are ‘going to kill us’

The Perth striker's two goals were only enough for a point against Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
Nicky Clark gestures while on the pitch for St Johnstone
Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Nicky Clark should have been celebrating the fact that his two stunning free-kicks had earned St Johnstone a much-needed victory to get their season moving in the right direction.

Instead, the veteran forward ended up reflecting on the Perth side plumbing new depths of set-piece calamity.

Seven minutes into stoppage time, Ross County centre-half, Akil Wright, was allowed to drift free at the back post to head home an equaliser.

From a Premiership high for the Perth side, they quickly fell to a Premiership low.

“To be honest with you, it’s going to kill us,” said Clark.

“I think that’s four games in a row that we’ve lost goals from set-pieces.

“You can work on them as much as you like in training, which we have done.

“We’ve changed a wee bit in the way we’re defending them.

“But if we don’t go and win the ball, then it’s going to kill you.

Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3.
Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3. Image: SNS.

“What does it come down to? That’s what we need to find out and that’s what we need to fix right now.

“As I say, we’ve changed the way we’re setting up the defending set-plays. But it still seems to be happening.

“That’s not just having a go at the defensive line, that’s everybody. You need to put your body on the line and take a head knock if that’s what happens.

“To be in a situation where are away from home, 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go and then come away with a point, which feels like a defeat, is very, very frustrating.

“Obviously, when the other team is chasing goals there are a lot of crosses thrown in at you.

“That’s when you need to stand up and be counted.

“As I say, put your body in the line for your team-mate and don’t concede goals that we have been conceding.”

Saints could see history repeat itself

Clark’s goals were his first and second of the season.

They stopped a four-game run of defeats for Saints but the former Dundee United striker’s glass was very much half-empty at full-time in Dingwall.

“It’s hard to take anything from it, to be honest with you,” he admitted.

“I don’t care who scores, the three points here would have been absolutely massive for us.

Nicky Clark celebrates one of his goals with two Saints team-mates
Nicky Clark celebrates one of his goals. Image: SNS.

“We managed to get ourselves out of a bad situation late last year and if we don’t fix this now we’ll end up in the same situation.

“So that’s down to us as players, as individuals, we’re the ones who are over that white line.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take but obviously we need to fix it now and make sure we get it right going forward.

“It’s a very angry dressing room. The boys are having a go at each other, which is absolutely needed, because it can’t keep happening.”

