Who is the woman walking folk round Dudhope Park with headphones – and what are they listening to?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Who is the woman walking folk round Dudhope Park with headphones – and what are they listening to?

What did Rebecca make of Dundonian artist Sharron Devine's one-to-one immersive theatre performance, Dud Hopes (Kryptonite)?

Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I’m standing with my back against a tree trunk in Dudhope Park, waiting for something to happen.

It’s a mild, bright Tuesday afternoon, perfect for a walk in the park. But I’m not here for a walk in the park. I’m here for a show – the aptly named Dud Hopes.

Unlike traditional theatre shows though, the audience is me alone, and the stage is the park itself.

Other than those two facts, I know very little about this project, created by Dundonian theatre maker Sharron Devine, the creative powerhouse behind Broughty Ferry indie outfit Studio Space Art.

Vlada Vazheyevskyy gets Rebecca set up for the performance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I’ve never done any ‘immersive theatre’ before; the closest I’ve got is watching the episode of Gossip Girl where they walk through a multi-room performance of Macbeth in a mansion.

This is very much not that.

Headphones transport audience into story

I’ve turned up at the tennis courts as instructed, where Dundee-based artist and Dud Hopes collaborator Vlada Vazheyevskyy gave me a pair of posh headphones to wear.

Vlada told me to wait by this tree, so here I am waiting, when a soundscape, designed by Studio Space’s Ben Scappaticcio starts playing into my ears.

Children’s laughter startles me, layered with many voices.

Then Sharron herself appears, with her own headphones. She smiles in greeting, then gestures to the view as a narration begins.

Sharron Devine begins the performance of Dud Hopes (Kryptonite). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I’m cast in the role of the friend she’s meeting again after a long time away.

Together with the narration, we take in the Tay, the road bridge, skaters on concrete and tiny old ladies walking tinier dogs.

Then Sharron begins walking and talking into a microphone, and we’re off, reminiscing.

Travelling back in time to 1980s Dundee

The story is Sharron’s own, of growing up in this very park. Together, we travel back through her memories, including her old houses, playing in the once-ruined Dudhope Castle, and making mischief at the old DRI.

We’re looking at the buildings as they are in 2024, but through the in-ear narration and aided by photos, Sharron takes me back in time to the 80s and early 90s – before I was born.

Sharron Devine shows reporter Rebecca Baird photographs of part of the immersive theatre show in Dudhope Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Sharron reveals that when she “ran away” from Dundee at 23 to become an actress, she did it from here. She thought she’d never be back.

I can almost see her, a young girl gritting her teeth against the unknown, barrelling towards the road bridge.

My only personal association with this park is coming here, sick and terrified, for drive-through Covid tests during the 2020 lockdown.

So it’s humbling to stand here in the park and consider its long history, and what it’s meant to so many Dundonians.

Interactive aspect kept me invested

And the show isn’t just immersive, transporting the single audience member through the memories of the performer – it’s interactive too.

We share tea. I thumb the pages of her photo album. She wraps her mother’s scarf around my neck. And we get fewer funny looks than I might’ve anticipated.

It’s a performance, but it’s also real. I might be anyone, but I feel looked after. I’m no theatre critic, but I suspect that’s part of the point.

Studio Space Art founder Sharron Devine wraps her mother’s scarf round Rebecca’s next. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Inside the headphones, multiple voices belonging to Dundee artists (including Springboard community musician Sorcha Pringle, Icebreaker Comedy‘s Luis Alçada and more) as well as pupils from St John’s High School discuss the concept of ‘home’.

The responses vary from warm and fuzzy associations with the word (“my mum”, “a place where I belong”) to the sombre, as immigrant Dundee residents consider the homes that were “ripped” from them.

Then Sharron turns to me, asking: “Where’s home for you?”

It’s not her first or only question throughout the performance, but it catches me off guard. I bumble, then blurt out: “Er, here?”

I’m not exactly sure where “here” is. This park? This city? The world? Wherever I happen to be standing?

It’s a big question for a sunny afternoon walk in the park. Thankfully, the story sweeps on again, and Sharron doesn’t press. We keep walking.

Performance is a literal walk in the park

She’s a compelling narrator and performer, and even in the face of very minor sound issues, she keeps the performance moving effortlessly.

The walk itself is a slow amble along the avenue of trees which runs parallel to Dudhope Terrace, down past Infirmary Brae and then out on to Barrack Road, ending on Garland Place, looking up at the old college building.

Part of the experience is considering the buildings and views around Dudhope Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I’m glad of the sun, and my comfy shoes, but I reckon it would be just as atmospheric in the autumn chill if I was wrapped up.

The whole thing takes around 40 minutes, as we stop often to hear parts of the tale or converse, but in that time I feel I’ve peeked into dozens of lives over several decades.

At the end, Sharron thanks me for visiting with her, and turns on her heel. Off she goes, back into the park, into the past.

Then, after a few moments, Vlada returns, taking my headphones and wishing me well.

What did I think of Dud Hopes (Kryptonite)?

It’s an unusual way to experience theatre to say the least, and one that’s kept me thinking for days afterwards.

But in an age where so many people are plugged into their private little phone-worlds through their headphones and attention is more valuable than gold dust, it feels appropriate to share another person’s story one on one, in the setting where it took place.

Sharron Devine’s Dud Hopes project left Rebecca wanting more unusual art. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And as I walk home, back through Dudhope Park, I look at it with fresh eyes. It really is a lovely park. More strange art here, please.

Dud Hopes (Kryptonite) by Studio Space Art is a free performance for ages 14+, running hourly in Dudhope Park from 11am-3pm, Sep 24-28 and October 1-5 2024.

Tickets can be booked online via Brown Paper or by emailing: contact@sharrondevine.com

More from Entertainment

Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 'use it or lose it' plea from indie music venues isn't…
3
Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
St Andrews cinema director 'sad but relieved' as builders prepare to move in
3
Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
7 historical spots to discover on Doors Open Days in and around Stirling
Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer
Richard Gadd: Who is Fife comedian behind Netflix hit Baby Reindeer?
6
Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'Humble' roots recalled as Dundee celebrates 54 years of Margaret Mather’s Dundee Junior Showtime
Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed
2
Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize 2024 winner shortlist authors (from left) D V Bishop (David), Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Kim Sherwood and Abir Mukherjee
Best photos of Stirling's Bloody Scotland crime writing festival 2024
Gayle enjoys a 'pignic' with Pickles the kune kune pig at West Adamston Farm in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I took three little pigs for a walk and 'pig-nic' in Angus - what's…
Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth singer Sacha Taylor's shooting for the stars in Ibiza - and hairdresser mum…
2
Sharron Devine, left, spent her childhood in Dudhope Park before 'running away' from Dundee to be an actress. Now, she's back at her old stomping ground. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Put your crime fiction knowledge to the test with our tricky quiz

Conversation