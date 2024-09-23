‘He died of a broken heart’: Family’s tribute to popular Arbroath bin man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He died of a broken heart’: Family’s tribute to popular Arbroath bin man

The grandfather-of-12 has died at the age of 72.

Derek Simpson, who died aged 72, was hugely passionate about fishing. Image: Supplied.
By Gayle Ritchie

Popular Arbroath bin man Derek Simpson has died aged 72.

His son, Derek junior, said he believed his father “died of a broken heart” after his wife, Margaret, passed away late last year.

The grandfather-of-12 had worked with Angus Council for 30 years, following a career in the Merchant Navy.

Born on May 2, 1952, he grew up in Arbroath’s Strathmore Avenue.

Derek loved fishing at Geordie’s Pond near Arbroath. Image: Supplied.

A pupil at Arbroath Academy, he joined the Merchant Navy in 1968 at the age of 16.

When he was back home on leave, he met his wife-to-be, Margaret, at the town’s Kit Kat Cafe.

Derek fell for Margaret

The couple fell in love, and Derek left the Merchant Navy to be with Margaret.

They married on November 2, 1974 and moved to Airlie Crescent.

A month after their wedding, Margaret gave birth to Jennifer, on December 2, 1974.

Derek and Margaret Simpson on their wedding day. Image: Supplied.

Four years later, the couple had a son, also Derek, who was born on May 27, 1978.

Derek and Margaret moved to Arbroath’s Seaton Road, and then to Glenesk Avenue.

Having started working with Angus Council in his early 30s, Derek stayed in the job until he retired at the age of 62.

A passion for fishing

Derek junior, said: “Dad loved to fish and spent every weekend at Geordie’s Pond – a few miles from Arbroath – with his friend, Ron.

“He would often throw back fish he caught. It wasn’t about the catch for him – it was more about enjoying the peace and relaxation.

Derek proudly showing off a fish he caught. Image: Supplied.

“Dad would speak about fishing non-stop, often so much I had to try to change the subject to stop him talking about it. He fished right up until he died.”

Derek also enjoyed going for drives with Margaret, often to St Andrews.

The couple had 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Derek in his younger years. Image: Supplied.

“Mum and dad loved seeing all the grandkids and they held an annual family barbecue in their garden to get everyone together,” said Derek junior.

When Margaret died on October 2 last year, Derek’s health declined.

Died of a broken heart

“He just wasn’t the same without her,” lamented Derek junior.

“He and my mum were always together and never left each other’s sides in their nearly 50 years of marriage – until she passed away recently.

“I have no doubt my dad died of a broken heart as it was evident how much he missed my mum on a daily basis when she died in October 2023.

A recent photo of Derek and Margaret Simpson. Image: Supplied.

“He passed away in Ninewells Hospital on August 27 after a short illness.

“He was loved greatly and will be missed by us all.”

Derek junior added that his dad was a “very old school man” with a strong work ethic.

“He always said what he thought and he loved all his family very much.”

Derek and Margaret Simpson in their younger years. Image: Supplied.

 

Conversation