‘He died of a broken heart’: Family’s tribute to popular Arbroath bin man

Popular Arbroath bin man Derek Simpson has died aged 72.

His son, Derek junior, said he believed his father “died of a broken heart” after his wife, Margaret, passed away late last year.

The grandfather-of-12 had worked with Angus Council for 30 years, following a career in the Merchant Navy.

Born on May 2, 1952, he grew up in Arbroath’s Strathmore Avenue.

A pupil at Arbroath Academy, he joined the Merchant Navy in 1968 at the age of 16.

When he was back home on leave, he met his wife-to-be, Margaret, at the town’s Kit Kat Cafe.

Derek fell for Margaret

The couple fell in love, and Derek left the Merchant Navy to be with Margaret.

They married on November 2, 1974 and moved to Airlie Crescent.

A month after their wedding, Margaret gave birth to Jennifer, on December 2, 1974.

Four years later, the couple had a son, also Derek, who was born on May 27, 1978.

Derek and Margaret moved to Arbroath’s Seaton Road, and then to Glenesk Avenue.

Having started working with Angus Council in his early 30s, Derek stayed in the job until he retired at the age of 62.

A passion for fishing

Derek junior, said: “Dad loved to fish and spent every weekend at Geordie’s Pond – a few miles from Arbroath – with his friend, Ron.

“He would often throw back fish he caught. It wasn’t about the catch for him – it was more about enjoying the peace and relaxation.

“Dad would speak about fishing non-stop, often so much I had to try to change the subject to stop him talking about it. He fished right up until he died.”

Derek also enjoyed going for drives with Margaret, often to St Andrews.

The couple had 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“Mum and dad loved seeing all the grandkids and they held an annual family barbecue in their garden to get everyone together,” said Derek junior.

When Margaret died on October 2 last year, Derek’s health declined.

Died of a broken heart

“He just wasn’t the same without her,” lamented Derek junior.

“He and my mum were always together and never left each other’s sides in their nearly 50 years of marriage – until she passed away recently.

“I have no doubt my dad died of a broken heart as it was evident how much he missed my mum on a daily basis when she died in October 2023.

“He passed away in Ninewells Hospital on August 27 after a short illness.

“He was loved greatly and will be missed by us all.”

Derek junior added that his dad was a “very old school man” with a strong work ethic.

“He always said what he thought and he loved all his family very much.”