Fife broccoli crisp-maker nets Aldi Scotland deal

A Fife business producing broccoli crisps has secured a nationwide deal with Aldi in Scotland.

Growers Garden, based in Cupar, started selling its products in local farm shops and cafes.

It made the big leap into supermarkets, with Morrisons, earlier this year.

And it will now see two of its products stocked in all 106 of Aldi’s Scottish stores.

Growers Garden producers driven by passion for responsible farming

The business, which was founded in 2018, is driven by a shared passion for sustainable and responsible farming.

It started with 16 farming families who have been growing vegetables in Fife for more than four generations.

Natural, wonky goodness

Growers Garden broccoli crisps are made with “wonky” vegetables that would otherwise become food waste.

The snacks are vegan and free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.

According to the manufacturer, they have about half the fat content of potato crisps.

This means they are a “healthier alternative that doesn’t scrimp on flavour”, it added.

How are the broccoli crisps made?

To make the crisps, the Growers Garden team blends fresh broccoli with corn, potato, peas, spinach and a touch of salt. This mixture is then flattened and fashioned into perfectly shaped crisps.

Next, they are lightly fried for a few seconds before being seasoned and packaged into either snack-sized 24g (0.85oz) bags or larger 84g (slightly under 3oz) sharing packs.

Aldi customers can choose from sour cream and chive, or chilli flavoured crisps.

The products started their rollout as “Specialbuys” in Aldi’s Scottish stores yesterday.

Growers Garden operations manager Nicole Spittle said: “For too long, food waste has been allowed to pile up with nobody to eat it. We decided to take the wonky and supposedly ‘ugly’ crops and turn it into delicious and healthy snacks, while reducing farm waste.

‘Critical step’

“Securing a deal with Aldi Scotland is a critical step in our plans to grow our operations further

“Their support for Scottish produce is clear to see, and is really encouraging for businesses like ours who work hard to showcase Scotland’s fantastic fresh ingredients.”

Aldi regional managing director Graham Nicolson said: “Scotland has such a rich abundance of fresh ingredients.

“It is great to partner with the team at Growers Garden. Their commitment to using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients aligns perfectly with our values at Aldi Scotland.

“We’re very excited to offer our customers this unique product that combines exceptional taste with a strong focus on provenance and innovation.”

Mr Nicolson added: “It’s very timely that this latest launch coincides with Scottish Food & Drink September, during which time we’ll be showcasing a range of Scottish suppliers and products.

“It really is one of the biggest events in our calendar and allows us to put the spotlight on a fantastic collection of Scottish producers.”