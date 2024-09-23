Fife broccoli crisp-maker nets Aldi Scotland deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife broccoli crisp-maker nets Aldi Scotland deal

The innovative product is made using 'wonky' vegetables.

By Keith Findlay
Growers Garden broccoli crisps
Growers Garden broccoli crisps are now on sae at Aldi stores throughout Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Fife business producing broccoli crisps has secured a nationwide deal with Aldi in Scotland.

Growers Garden, based in Cupar, started selling its products in local farm shops and cafes.

It made the big leap into supermarkets, with Morrisons, earlier this year.

And it will now see two of its products stocked in all 106 of Aldi’s Scottish stores.

Growers Garden producers driven by passion for responsible farming

The business, which was founded in 2018, is driven by a shared passion for sustainable and responsible farming.

It started with 16 farming families who have been growing vegetables in Fife for more than four generations.

Natural, wonky goodness

Growers Garden broccoli crisps are made with “wonky” vegetables that would otherwise become food waste.

The snacks are vegan and free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.

Growers Garden broccoli.
The key ingredient. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

According to the manufacturer, they have about half the fat content of potato crisps.

This means they are a “healthier alternative that doesn’t scrimp on flavour”, it added.

How are the broccoli crisps made?

To make the crisps, the Growers Garden team blends fresh broccoli with corn, potato, peas, spinach and a touch of salt. This mixture is then flattened and fashioned into perfectly shaped crisps.

Next, they are lightly fried for a few seconds before being seasoned and packaged into either snack-sized 24g (0.85oz) bags or larger 84g (slightly under 3oz) sharing packs.

Aldi customers can choose from sour cream and chive, or chilli flavoured crisps.

Sour cream and chive flavour broccoli crisps.
Sour cream and chive flavour. Image: Big Partnership

The products started their rollout as “Specialbuys” in Aldi’s Scottish stores yesterday.

Growers Garden operations manager Nicole Spittle said: “For too long, food waste has been allowed to pile up with nobody to eat it. We decided to take the wonky and supposedly ‘ugly’ crops and turn it into delicious and healthy snacks, while reducing farm waste.

‘Critical step’

“Securing a deal with Aldi Scotland is a critical step in our plans to grow our operations further

“Their support for Scottish produce is clear to see, and is really encouraging for businesses like ours who work hard to showcase Scotland’s fantastic fresh ingredients.”

Nicole Spittle,of Growers Garden.
Nicole Spittle, of Growers Garden. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Aldi regional managing director Graham Nicolson said: “Scotland has such a rich abundance of fresh ingredients.

“It is great to partner with the team at Growers Garden. Their commitment to using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients aligns perfectly with our values at Aldi Scotland.

“We’re very excited to offer our customers this unique product that combines exceptional taste with a strong focus on provenance and innovation.”

Chilli flavour broccoli crisps from Growers Garden.
Chilli flavour broccoli crisps from Growers Garden. Big Partnership

Mr Nicolson added: “It’s very timely that this latest launch coincides with Scottish Food & Drink September, during which time we’ll be showcasing a range of Scottish suppliers and products.

“It really is one of the biggest events in our calendar and allows us to put the spotlight on a fantastic collection of Scottish producers.”

