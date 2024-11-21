Tayside lawyers urge caution amid inheritance tax furore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside lawyers urge caution amid inheritance tax furore

They say farmers and landowners should not make sudden changes to plans without considering bigger picture.

By Keith Findlay
Farmer with his sheep
Farmers are feeling aggrieved over the recent Budget. Image: Kim Cessford

Farmers and landowners are being urged not to make knee-jerk decisions amid the fierce fallout from the chancellor’s changes to inheritance tax.

Specialist rural land and business lawyers at legal firm Lindsays in Dundee and Perth have been advising clients in the wake of the controversial UK Budget announcement.

With debate over the so-called “family farm tax” intensifying, including Tuesday’s mass farmers’ march on Westminster, they are urging those potentially affected by change not to make any alterations to their enterprise without careful consideration.

And, owing to the complex nature of the changes, they are advising farmers that any plans are best looked at within a full review of their personal legal and financial affairs.

What are the new rules for inheritance tax?

A new £1 million threshold for agricultural and business property reliefs was announced by the chancellor.

Agricultural and business property assets worth more than this will be liable to inheritance tax at an effective rate of 20% from April 2026.

Tractor in London
Farmers were out in force in London earlier this week. Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Lindsays partner Leanne Gordon, who advises farmers and landowners across Scotland, said: “There’s understandable concern around the future of family farms in particular.

“Amid the furore surrounding the announcement on inheritance tax, the temptation for those whose families may be affected by the change is to act fast.

“Decisions that need to be made will fundamentally affect families and businesses.

“Therefore, careful thought and consideration should be given before any actions are taken. It is important not to rush.”

Lindsays partner Leanne Gordon.
Lindsays partner Leanne Gordon. Image: Lindsays

She added: “Every farming and land enterprise is unique, as is every family situation.

“There will not be a one-size-fits-all course of action to take. Every single decision needs to be taken around individual circumstances.

“That’s the message we have been sharing over the past couple of weeks.”

Lindsays has a large rural client base supported by its specialist team, as well as experts who deal with family law and personal affairs, such as wills.

Scottish budget concerns

First Minister John Swinney highlighted his concerns about the UK Government’s planned changes to inheritance tax when he spoke at the AgriScot event in Edinburgh last week.

At that same event, he faced calls from the National Farmers’ Union Scotland to guarantee multi-year funding for agriculture in the Scottish Government budget on December 4.

This follows the second major UK Budget change for Scottish agriculture.

Ring-fenced money for the industry was removed, with that cash instead becoming part of the overall block grant given by Westminster to Holyrood.

First Minister John Swinney at AgriScot.
First Minister John Swinney at AgriScot. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Mrs Gordon said: “Set against the backdrop of changes which are coming to support programmes for agriculture in any case, there is a huge amount for families and businesses in the rural sector to consider.

“It will take time and detail that we do not have yet in order to do that properly.

We would advise against rushed reactions around selling land or transferring ownership.” Leanne Gordon

“On so many fronts, we need to be able to understand the practical impact of policies to help advise people about how to navigate the legal complexities surrounding them.

“We would advise against rushed reactions around selling land or transferring ownership without considering all the circumstances and consequences of any changes.”

Conversation