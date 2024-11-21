Six face Fife school historical abuse allegations

A group of six men are accused of historical abuse against boys at a Fife school.

The group of six face a 17-page indictment which lists more than 100 charges between them.

Steven Cowan, 76, Colin Hart, 74, William Smurthwaite, 43, Robert Duncan, 57, Ronald Morton, 71, and John Haney, 78, deny the allegations made against them.

The accusations – which span between 1979 and 1998 – are said to have occurred at Melville House School, near Cupar.

Charges include physical violence, cruel and unnatural treatment and breach of the peace.

Some of the accused face more allegations than others.

Melville House operated from the 1970s until its closure in 1998 as a unit for youngsters suffering from emotional, behavioural and psychological difficulties.

One charge claims Cowan – who is also accused of indecent assault – punched and kicked a boy who was forced into a metal box and locked inside.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Attendance for all six was excused.

Lord Scott fixed a further hearing which is due to take place in the New Year.

Court papers list most of the group as now living at different locations in Fife.

Cowan’s address is marked as a law firm in West Lothian.

