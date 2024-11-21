Six face Fife school historical abuse allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Six face Fife school historical abuse allegations

The six men face more than 100 charges between them at the high court.

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court
Glasgow High Court.

A group of six men are accused of historical abuse against boys at a Fife school.

The group of six face a 17-page indictment which lists more than 100 charges between them.

Steven Cowan, 76, Colin Hart, 74, William Smurthwaite, 43, Robert Duncan, 57, Ronald Morton, 71, and John Haney, 78, deny the allegations made against them.

The accusations – which span between 1979 and 1998 – are said to have occurred at Melville House School, near Cupar.

Charges include physical violence, cruel and unnatural treatment and breach of the peace.

Some of the accused face more allegations than others.

Melville House operated from the 1970s until its closure in 1998 as a unit for youngsters suffering from emotional, behavioural and psychological difficulties.

One charge claims Cowan – who is also accused of indecent assault – punched and kicked a boy who was forced into a metal box and locked inside.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Attendance for all six was excused.

Lord Scott fixed a further hearing which is due to take place in the New Year.

Court papers list most of the group as now living at different locations in Fife.

Cowan’s address is marked as a law firm in West Lothian.

