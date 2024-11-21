ScotRail trains to serve Dundee, Angus and Fife on Boxing Day for first time in decades

ScotRail trains will serve Dundee, Angus and Fife on Boxing Day this year for the first time in decades.

The operator has announced an expanded festive timetable, which includes trains to and from Edinburgh.

Traditionally, ScotRail services on December 26 have been restricted to a small number, mainly in the Strathclyde area.

Last year, ScotRail extended its timetable to run trains to and from Perth for the first time in more than 40 years.

This year, trains will also run between Edinburgh and Arbroath via Dundee.

There will be stops in Fife at Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy, Markinch, Ladybank, Cupar and Leuchars.

Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and Carnoustie stations will also be served.

As with previous years, no trains will run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The last trains of the day will also leave earlier than normal on both Christmas Eve and Hogmanay, and there will be changes to train times over the festive period.

A normal service will be in operation between Friday December 27 and Monday December 30 inclusive.

The full Christmas timetable is available on the Scotrail website.

Meanwhile, ScotRail has also confirmed it will boost services in the lead-up to Christmas with additional late-night weekend trains on key routes.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re encouraging everyone to plan ahead and check their journey on the ScotRail app or website before they set off as there may be minor amendments to some train times in our timetable change on 15 December.

“Customers will see additional changes during the Christmas period, including the last trains on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve departing earlier than usual.”

Bus operator Stagecoach East Scotland has already announced its festive timetable for services across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.