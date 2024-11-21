Dundee enter new ‘strategic partnership’ with Mexican outfit

Dundee have entered into a new “strategic partnership” with Mexican side CF Monterrey.

The link-up is the Dark Blues’ second such relationship, following the cementing of a talent and-data-sharing arrangement with Burnley, currently in the English Championship.

Dee describe the new arrangement as a chance to work together with Monterrey, nicknamed ‘Rayados’, on “player development and best sports practices”.

‘Extremely excited’

Meanwhile, there is hope on both sides that it will open an effective pathway into Europe for talented youngsters from the Monterrey academy.

Dundee owner and chairman Tim Keyes talked up the potential benefits of the arrangement for the newly partnered clubs.

He said: “We are extremely excited for the partnership between Dundee FC and CF Monterrey.

“Monterrey is one of the premier teams in Liga MX with an abundance of talented players and a first-class management team.

“Despite being on different continents, the culture and approach to developing young talent is very similar between the two clubs. We look forward to this agreement providing great benefits to both clubs over the coming years.”

Dundee star Antonio Portales is a product of the Monterrey academy and the defender’s success, both in his native Mexico and in Scotland, was hailed as an example of what the Mexican side hope to achieve through this new relationship.

Nicolas Martellotto, director of their academy, said: “We are very excited about this agreement with Dundee FC, as it represents a great opportunity for players from our youth academy to migrate to Europe and continue their development outside of Mexico.

“Portales was a player who lived his process in the club’s youth academy since he was 13 years old.

“We are looking for more players to follow in his footsteps and continue their career with Dundee FC, in such a competitive ecosystem as the Scottish Premiership.”

‘Common goal’

As well as with Dundee, Monterrey have pre-existing relationships – described by the Dark Blues as “a network of international partner clubs” – with teams in the USA and Canada.

Dundee managing director John Nelms added: “I want to thank Nico – Nicolas Martellotto – for making this partnership possible.

“Nico has spent months putting together this relationship and strategy.

“It has been a pleasure to work with someone like Nico and with a like-minded organisation that wants to achieve a common goal.”