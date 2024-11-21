Dundee enter new ‘strategic partnership’ with Mexican outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee enter new ‘strategic partnership’ with Mexican outfit

The link-up is the Dark Blues' second such relationship after teaming up with Burnley.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee chiefs Tim Keyes (third from left) and John Nelms (third from right) team up with Monterrey bosses. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee have entered into a new “strategic partnership” with Mexican side CF Monterrey.

The link-up is the Dark Blues’ second such relationship, following the cementing of a talent and-data-sharing arrangement with Burnley, currently in the English Championship.

Dee describe the new arrangement as a chance to work together with Monterrey, nicknamed ‘Rayados’, on “player development and best sports practices”.

‘Extremely excited’

Meanwhile, there is hope on both sides that it will open an effective pathway into Europe for talented youngsters from the Monterrey academy.

Dundee owner and chairman Tim Keyes talked up the potential benefits of the arrangement for the newly partnered clubs.

He said: “We are extremely excited for the partnership between Dundee FC and CF Monterrey.

“Monterrey is one of the premier teams in Liga MX with an abundance of talented players and a first-class management team.

“Despite being on different continents, the culture and approach to developing young talent is very similar between the two clubs. We look forward to this agreement providing great benefits to both clubs over the coming years.”

Dundee defender Antonio Portales
Dundee star Antonio Portales is a product of the Monterrey academy and the defender’s success, both in his native Mexico and in Scotland, was hailed as an example of what the Mexican side hope to achieve through this new relationship.

Nicolas Martellotto, director of their academy, said: “We are very excited about this agreement with Dundee FC, as it represents a great opportunity for players from our youth academy to migrate to Europe and continue their development outside of Mexico.

“Portales was a player who lived his process in the club’s youth academy since he was 13 years old.

“We are looking for more players to follow in his footsteps and continue their career with Dundee FC, in such a competitive ecosystem as the Scottish Premiership.”

‘Common goal’

As well as with Dundee, Monterrey have pre-existing relationships – described by the Dark Blues as “a network of international partner clubs” – with teams in the USA and Canada.

Dundee managing director John Nelms added: “I want to thank Nico – Nicolas Martellotto – for making this partnership possible.

“Nico has spent months putting together this relationship and strategy.

“It has been a pleasure to work with someone like Nico and with a like-minded organisation that wants to achieve a common goal.”

