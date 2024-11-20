Stagecoach reveals Christmas bus timetables for Tayside and Fife

Bus operator Stagecoach East Scotland has revealed its Christmas and New Year timetable for bus services across Tayside and Fife.

A series of changes will be in force over the festive period.

The company’s customer service centre opening hours will also be affected during that time.

The changes to services in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife are as follows:

Christmas Eve: A Tuesday school holiday timetable will run until the evening with late journeys finishing earlier than normal

A special timetable will be in operation with reduced services December 27: Services in Fife will operate a Saturday timetable except for late-night journeys on the 99 and the 65 (which will not run). A school holiday timetable will run in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, except for the X56 which will follow a Saturday timetable

Services in Fife will operate a Saturday timetable except for late-night journeys on the 99 and the 65 (which will not run). A school holiday timetable will run in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, except for the X56 which will follow a Saturday timetable Hogmanay: Saturday timetables will run in Fife and school holiday timetables will run in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross – with journeys finishing earlier than normal

No services January 2: A special timetable will be in operation with reduced services

Full timetables can be found on the Stagecoach website.

The region’s other main bus operator, Xplore Dundee, has yet to confirm its festive timetable.