Home News Fife

Perth and Fife to have Boxing Day trains for first time in more than 40 years

Full details of the new services have been revealed.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Train disruption in Fife and Dundee, image shows train at Perth station
Perth will have trains on Boxing Day for the first time in more than 40 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Passengers in Perth and Fife will be able to take the train on Boxing Day for the first time in more than 40 years.

Traditionally, ScotRail services on December 26 have been restricted to a very small number, mainly in the Strathclyde area.

But this year, Perth and Glenrothes trains will also run hourly to and from Edinburgh Waverley.

Perth to Edinburgh – stops and times

Perth trains will stop at Ladybank, Markinch, Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland, Aberdour, Dalgety Bay, Inverkeithing, North Queensferry, Dalmeny, Edinburgh Gateway, South Gyle and Haymarket.

The first and last services from Perth will leave at 10.12am and 7.12pm.

The first and last services from Edinburgh Waverley will leave at 10.35am and 7.35pm.

Glenrothes to Edinburgh – stops and times

Glenrothes trains will stop at Cardenden, Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline Queen Margaret, Dunfermline City, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, North Queensferry, Dalmeny, Edinburgh Gateway, South Gyle and Haymarket.

The first and last services from Glenrothes will leave at 10.16am and 7.16pm.

The first and last services from Edinburgh Waverley will leave at 10.05am and 7.05pm.

Boxing Day trains for first time in 40+ years

It is more than 40 years since Tayside and Fife had trains on Boxing Day.

There will also be new services between Bathgate and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Alloa, and Edinburgh and Dunblane.

As has been the case in previous years, the last trains of the day on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will depart earlier than normal.

MSP Fiona Hyslop, minister for transport, said: “When we brought ScotRail into public ownership, we pledged to improve it by putting the passenger in control.

“Providing these extra Boxing Day services at significantly more stations is proof we are making this happen.”

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “There may be minor changes to some trains time during the Christmas period, including the last trains on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day departing earlier.

“We are encouraging customers to plan ahead.”

