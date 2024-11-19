Fife MP says ‘loud mouth’ Jeremy Clarkson drowning out local farmers’ death duty worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife MP says ‘loud mouth’ Jeremy Clarkson drowning out local farmers’ death duty worries

Labour MP Graeme Downie says he is listening to concerns among local farmers about changes to inheritance tax rules - but pointed to Treasury figures suggesting the vast majority will be unaffected.

By Alasdair Clark
Jeremy Clarkson farmer tax protest
Jeremy Clarkson led thousands on a protest against the tax change. Image: PA

Controversial new rules dubbed the “farm tax” are aimed at shutting down a loophole exploited by wealthy landowners – not at traditional family farms, according to a Fife Labour MP.

Graeme Downie set out a defence of the policy which was protested by thousands of farmers in London on Tuesday, including Jeremy Clarkson, who previously boasted he bought land to benefit from generous tax breaks.

Agricultural property has been passed on to heirs tax-free for decades, but a 20% tax on estates over a set threshold will now be payable over 10 years.

Mr Downie, the Dunfermline and Dollar MP, explained his support for the move announced in last month’s budget and highlighted official figures which suggest the changes would affect fewer than 500 estates.

Farmer inheritance tax protest
Farmers have been vocal in their opposition to the move – but government insists only a small number will actually be impacted. Image: Shutterstock

Loud mouth opinion drowning out local farmers, MP says

Farmers’ union the NFU says this is a “best case scenario” and assumes the majority will make full use of the other tax exemptions open to them.

The Scottish Government has also opposed the rule change, which First Minister John Swinney said was having a “chilling effect” on Scottish farming.

In an interview with The Courier, Graeme Downie accused TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who led thousands in protest at the move, of drowning out reasoned debate for his “own motives”.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graene Downie is meeting local farmers who joined the protest. Image: Shutterstock

In 2021, Mr Clarkson, who fronts Amazon Prime’s “Clarkson’s Farm”, told a newspaper that avoiding inheritance tax of up to 40% was “the critical thing” in his decision to buy land.

“That kind of loudmouth opinion is drowning out the voices of actual farmers on the ground,” Mr Downie said.

“We need to make sure this debate is not dominated by people who were buying up farmland as a way of avoiding tax.”

The MP has pledged to listen to concerns raised by local farmers and the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland.

“If they’ve got new information that contradicts or says this policy is not in the right area I want to hear it,” he added.

Dunfermline and Dollar Fife MP Graeme Downie.
Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Policy change ‘aimed at those avoiding tax by buying farmland’

Mr Downie said Labour has tried to adapt the policy to make sure it protects family farms “as best we can”.

He added: “That’s the important thing, that where we’ve got a policy that is aimed at those avoiding tax, we’re making sure we are backfilling measures that protect family farms.

“Certainly the farmers I’ve spoken to directly in West Fife, once that’s been explained, they feel that’s helpful and perhaps they might not be included.”

What do the new rules mean for farmers?

Last month’s budget included reforms to agricultural property relief to inheritance tax, which applies when farmers and landowners pass farmland to the next generation, and business property relief, which relates to business assets that are part of the estate.

Opponents say it will force cash-poor family-owned enterprises to sell up as they struggle to afford tax bills when land is passed on.

However, the government says other tax exemptions mean that even those with farms worth over £1 million will be able to avoid paying out.

Dan Neidle – founder of the independent Tax Policy Associates – highlighted that, like the rest of the population, there is no inheritance tax to be paid on the value of property up to £325,000, bringing the untaxed total to £1.325m.

And if a farmer is married, their spouse would be able to pass on another £1.325m tax free, meaning their heir would benefit from a total untaxed amount to £2.65m.

In 2021-22, Treasury figures show just 117 inherited farms were worth over £2.5m, meaning the vast majority would have avoided paying any death duties.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed suggested that wealthy landowners who are the target of the tax change could plan to minimise their exposure.

He said: “The only ones that will be affected – it will be around 500 – will be the very wealthiest or the biggest farms.

“They can plan their tax affairs just like any other business plans their tax affairs as well.”

