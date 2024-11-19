Dundee One man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee The collision happened shortly before 4pm on Tuesday. By James Simpson November 19 2024, 5:16pm November 19 2024, 5:16pm Share One man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5128385/fintry-drive-dundee-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Fintry Drive in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near several shops in Dundee. Motorists experienced delays at Fintry Drive, near Scotmid, after a collision at the roundabout on Tuesday. One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews used small tools at the scene. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.30pm on Tuesday November 19 2024, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Fintry Road, Dundee. “One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”
