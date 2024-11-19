One man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near several shops in Dundee.

Motorists experienced delays at Fintry Drive, near Scotmid, after a collision at the roundabout on Tuesday.

One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews used small tools at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.30pm on Tuesday November 19 2024, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Fintry Road, Dundee.

“One man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”