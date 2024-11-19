Ewan McGregor reveals plans to renovate lodge on grounds of Perthshire mansion

Ewan McGregor plans to renovate a lodge which sits on the grounds of his £2 million Perthshire mansion.

The film star has submitted a planning application to do up the building at his Carse of Gowrie property.

He has applied to refurbish the existing windows of the B-listed gate lodge and to install new double glazing units.

McGregor, 53, has also applied to remove the existing PVC windows and replace them with new timber sash to match what is already in place.

It comes after the Star Wars actor lodged a planning application earlier this year to renovate areas of his mansion – including building a new bedroom suite and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The plan was submitted after the council launched a probe over claims that work had been carried out at the listed property without permission.

McGregor, from Crieff, has been spotted enjoying trips throughout Tayside since his return to the region.

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the planning application in the coming months.

McGregor, famed for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels and Mark Renton in 90s classic Trainspotting, returned home in 2023 with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Speaking to Architectural Digest earlier this year, he revealed that he felt a “pull” to come home since reaching his 50s.

He said: “I never saw it coming, it’s weird.

“I spoke to (comedian and TV personality) Craig Ferguson about it, he’s moved back to Scotland, and when I called him up he told me: ‘Oh yeah, you’re just at that age.

“You just reach an age when it’s time to go home’.”