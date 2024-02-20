EXCLUSIVE: Council probe into bedroom at Ewan McGregor’s £2m Perthshire mansion

Further details of the council’s enforcement probe into Ewan McGregor’s Perthshire mansion have been obtained by The Courier.

In January, Perth and Kinross Council began an investigation into alleged planning breaches at the Hollywood superstar’s Carse of Gowrie home.

It can now be revealed that the probe is based on alleged alterations to the master bedroom and bathroom suite.

These have apparently been undertaken without planning permission.

A Freedom of Information response also found that internal partitions have allegedly been removed.

Enforcement letter sent to movie star Ewan McGregor

A building warrant was obtained for the works, but the council said planning permission was needed too.

The case is “pending consideration” from council officials, and it is hoped the issue will be resolved by March 19.

On January 23, a council letter said: “It has been brought to our attention that internal works have recently been undertaken at your property.

“It should be noted that your property is a Category C Listed Building.

“As such, listed building consent may be required for any works internal or external to the property.

“A search of our records has established that no such consent has been sought or approved.”

The architect in charge of the works has been asked to provide more details on the works, and a decision on whether any wrongdoing has taken place will then be made.

McGregor, 52, from Crieff, bought the Carse of Gowrie home for £2million last summer.

The Courier has taken the decision not to reveal its precise location.

The Star Wars actor recently thanked a Perth window firm and stopped by a jeweller in the Fair City too.

Listed buildings: What are the rules?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s website, listed building consent “is required for any internal or external alteration, extension or demolition of a listed building which would affect its character as a building or structure of architectural or historic interest”.

It adds: “It is an offence to carry out works to a listed building without consent and may be subject to enforcement action.”

An interactive map shows the location of all listed properties in Perth and Kinross.