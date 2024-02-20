EXCLUSIVE: Council probe into bedroom at Ewan McGregor’s £2m Perthshire mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Council probe into bedroom at Ewan McGregor’s £2m Perthshire mansion

The Hollywood superstar's Carse of Gowrie retreat is under scrutiny.

Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi.
Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi. Image: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
By Kieran Webster

Further details of the council’s enforcement probe into Ewan McGregor’s Perthshire mansion have been obtained by The Courier.

In January, Perth and Kinross Council began an investigation into alleged planning breaches at the Hollywood superstar’s Carse of Gowrie home.

It can now be revealed that the probe is based on alleged alterations to the master bedroom and bathroom suite.

These have apparently been undertaken without planning permission.

A Freedom of Information response also found that internal partitions have allegedly been removed.

Enforcement letter sent to movie star Ewan McGregor

A building warrant was obtained for the works, but the council said planning permission was needed too.

The case is “pending consideration” from council officials, and it is hoped the issue will be resolved by March 19.

On January 23, a council letter said: “It has been brought to our attention that internal works have recently been undertaken at your property.

Actor Ewan McGregor paid a visit to Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront in January. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram

“It should be noted that your property is a Category C Listed Building.

“As such, listed building consent may be required for any works internal or external to the property.

“A search of our records has established that no such consent has been sought or approved.”

Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton in movie classic Trainspotting. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The architect in charge of the works has been asked to provide more details on the works, and a decision on whether any wrongdoing has taken place will then be made.

McGregor, 52, from Crieff, bought the Carse of Gowrie home for £2million last summer.

The Courier has taken the decision not to reveal its precise location.

The Star Wars actor recently thanked a Perth window firm and stopped by a jeweller in the Fair City too.

Listed buildings: What are the rules?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s website, listed building consent “is required for any internal or external alteration, extension or demolition of a listed building which would affect its character as a building or structure of architectural or historic interest”.

It adds: “It is an offence to carry out works to a listed building without consent and may be subject to enforcement action.”

An interactive map shows the location of all listed properties in Perth and Kinross.

