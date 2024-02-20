Jason Leitch’s links to NHS Tayside chief who presided over Eljamel supervision shambles revealed

Jason Leitch’s links to a former NHS Tayside boss have left him facing more calls to stand down from overseeing investigations into the Sam Eljamel scandal.

Scotland’s national clinical director is an associate of Gerry Marr, chief executive of the health board when neurosurgeon Eljamel was placed under light-touch supervision rather than being suspended.

Last year a report on the organisation’s handling of the disgraced Dundee doctor turned the spotlight on decision-making during Mr Marr’s reign.

The due diligence review said supervision of Eljamel, during a period in which he operated on 111 patients, was inadequate as a result of a lack of input from NHS Tayside management.

‘You’ll be missed’

Mr Marr – appointed in February 2011 – announced his retirement and his intention to move to Sydney in August 2013 and Mr Leitch attended his leaving party three months later.

The civil servant, who has faced calls to quit over his role in the Covid Inquiry Whatsapp controversy, shared a picture of himself alongside the outgoing NHS Tayside chief and his wife Carrie.

He wrote on social media: “Final farewell from @NHSTayside to Gerry Marr and @carriemarr [who are] off to Australia next week. You’ll be missed.”

Just hours earlier, on the train to the event, he said: “Crossing the Forth Rail Bridge on my way to @NHSTayside to say goodbye to Gerry Marr. A loss for NHS Scotland.”

Less than a year later, former nurse Mr Marr was given an OBE for services to the NHS in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

‘Lookin’ good’

Mr Leitch – an NHS Tayside employee who is on secondment to his government post – wrote: “Congratulations Gerry Marr, former CEO of @NHSTayside for his OBE today. Well deserved.”

In February 2015, the national clinical director posted a picture of Mr Marr receiving the honour from Princess Anne.

He said: “Big day yesterday. Gerry Marr gets his OBE. Congratulations Gerry. Well deserved. Lookin’ good.”

The pair were apparently reunited in Australia a year later, with Mr Leitch posting: “Launching the South Eastern Sydney Safety Programme today with Gerry Marr.”

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by either party.

‘Conflict of interest’

Mr Leitch was employed by NHS Tayside since September 2012 and once held the title of ‘medical director, Tayside Centre for Organisational Effectiveness’.

The Courier revealed on Monday he is receiving updates on Eljamel matters despite the Scottish Government previously insisting he had no role at all.

Kinross mum Jules Rose, who was harmed by the surgeon and will protest outside Holyrood on Wednesday, told The Courier: “There is evidence of a strong conflict of interest here.

“We fiercely insist that Jason Leitch steps down with immediate effect.”

Pat Kelly, another victim of the disgraced medic, said: “I am concerned. There is clearly a conflict of interest if Jason Leitch knows – or knew – some of the main characters in all of this.

“And this all goes back to a time when Eljamel was still in full flight.

“He [Mr Leitch] should not be anywhere near this.”

We asked the Scottish Government and Mr Marr for comment.

Eljamel, from Libya, was suspended by NHS Tayside in 2013 after years of malpractice and later fled Scotland.

He continues to work as a surgeon in his homeland and was last month pictured for the first time in four years, working at a hospital in the city of Misrata.

Police officers investigating his butchery fear he will never be extradited back to the UK to answer for his actions.