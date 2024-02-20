Jason Leitch’s links to NHS Tayside chief who presided over Eljamel supervision shambles revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Jason Leitch’s links to NHS Tayside chief who presided over Eljamel supervision shambles revealed

Scotland’s under-fire national clinical director is an associate of Gerry Marr, chief executive of the health board during the ex-Tayside surgeon’s final years.

Left to right: Former NHS Tayside CEO Gerry Marr, national clinical director Jason Leitch and Mr Marr's wife Carrie.
Jason Leitch alongside Gerry Marr (L) and Carrie Marr (R).
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Jason Leitch’s links to a former NHS Tayside boss have left him facing more calls to stand down from overseeing investigations into the Sam Eljamel scandal.

Scotland’s national clinical director is an associate of Gerry Marr, chief executive of the health board when neurosurgeon Eljamel was placed under light-touch supervision rather than being suspended.

Last year a report on the organisation’s handling of the disgraced Dundee doctor turned the spotlight on decision-making during Mr Marr’s reign.

The due diligence review said supervision of Eljamel, during a period in which he operated on 111 patients, was inadequate as a result of a lack of input from NHS Tayside management.

‘You’ll be missed’

Mr Marr – appointed in February 2011 – announced his retirement and his intention to move to Sydney in August 2013 and Mr Leitch attended his leaving party three months later.

The civil servant, who has faced calls to quit over his role in the Covid Inquiry Whatsapp controversy, shared a picture of himself alongside the outgoing NHS Tayside chief and his wife Carrie.

Former NHS Tayside chief Gerry Marr.

He wrote on social media: “Final farewell from @NHSTayside to Gerry Marr and @carriemarr [who are] off to Australia next week. You’ll be missed.”

Just hours earlier, on the train to the event, he said: “Crossing the Forth Rail Bridge on my way to @NHSTayside to say goodbye to Gerry Marr. A loss for NHS Scotland.”

Less than a year later, former nurse Mr Marr was given an OBE for services to the NHS in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

‘Lookin’ good’

Mr Leitch – an NHS Tayside employee who is on secondment to his government post – wrote: “Congratulations Gerry Marr, former CEO of @NHSTayside for his OBE today. Well deserved.”

In February 2015, the national clinical director posted a picture of Mr Marr receiving the honour from Princess Anne.

He said: “Big day yesterday. Gerry Marr gets his OBE. Congratulations Gerry. Well deserved. Lookin’ good.”

The pair were apparently reunited in Australia a year later, with Mr Leitch posting: “Launching the South Eastern Sydney Safety Programme today with Gerry Marr.”

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by either party.

‘Conflict of interest’

Mr Leitch was employed by NHS Tayside since September 2012 and once held the title of ‘medical director, Tayside Centre for Organisational Effectiveness’.

The Courier revealed on Monday he is receiving updates on Eljamel matters despite the Scottish Government previously insisting he had no role at all.

Kinross mum Jules Rose, who was harmed by the surgeon and will protest outside Holyrood on Wednesday, told The Courier: “There is evidence of a strong conflict of interest here.

“We fiercely insist that Jason Leitch steps down with immediate effect.”

Pat Kelly, another victim of the disgraced medic, said: “I am concerned. There is clearly a conflict of interest if Jason Leitch knows – or knew – some of the main characters in all of this.

Disgraced Eljamel working in Libya.
Disgraced Eljamel working in Libya.

“And this all goes back to a time when Eljamel was still in full flight.

“He [Mr Leitch] should not be anywhere near this.”

We asked the Scottish Government and Mr Marr for comment.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Lead Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Eljamel, from Libya, was suspended by NHS Tayside in 2013 after years of malpractice and later fled Scotland.

He continues to work as a surgeon in his homeland and was last month pictured for the first time in four years, working at a hospital in the city of Misrata.

Police officers investigating his butchery fear he will never be extradited back to the UK to answer for his actions.

