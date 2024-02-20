Arbroath coffee shop to close its kitchen three days a week

An Arbroath coffee shop is to close its kitchen for three days a week due to the continuing impact of Covid restrictions.

Daily Grind Coffee Co in Arbroath will now only operate its kitchen on Thursday through to Saturday, it has confirmed.

Its owners have blamed the lasting effects of the lockdowns as well as rising ingredient costs and overheads for the decision.

The move to close its kitchen on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will come into force next month.

Arbroath cafe will close its kitchen three days per week

However, it insists the Millgate premises will remain open for coffee and cake as well as takeaway six days a week.

A statement from the company said: “We know many of you are aware of the challenges facing independent businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, due to the pandemic’s lasting impact.

“Like many, we’ve been fighting hard to adapt and survive these past few years.

“With rising costs of ingredients and overheads, we’ve reached a difficult decision.

“To ensure that Daily Grind continues to serve Arbroath, we will be closing our kitchen on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, effective March 1.”

Owner blames fallout from Covid lockdowns

The heartfelt message also urged customers to continue to support local businesses.

It added: “This wasn’t an easy choice, and we understand some morning regulars may be disappointed.

“We urge you to continue supporting local businesses like ours who are pushing forward despite these challenges.

“We sincerely hope this is a temporary solution and that the independent sector can regain strength with each passing month.”

Dundee barber Richard Davis opened his first Daily Grind coffee shop on Exchange Street in 2018.

The main Dundee outlet is unaffected by the decision and will operate as normal seven days a week.