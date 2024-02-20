Arbroath coffee shop to close its kitchen three days a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath coffee shop to close its kitchen three days a week

The menu will be restricted on these days.

By Neil Henderson
Daily Grind Coffee Shop in Arbroath.
The Daily Grind coffee shop in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

An Arbroath coffee shop is to close its kitchen for three days a week due to the continuing impact of Covid restrictions.

Daily Grind Coffee Co in Arbroath will now only operate its kitchen on Thursday through to Saturday, it has confirmed.

Its owners have blamed the lasting effects of the lockdowns as well as rising ingredient costs and overheads for the decision.

The move to close its kitchen on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will come into force next month.

Arbroath cafe will close its kitchen three days per week

However, it insists the Millgate premises will remain open for coffee and cake as well as takeaway six days a week.

Daily Grind has coffee shops in Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen.
Daily Grind has coffee shops in Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen. Image: Mariam Okhai/ DC Thomson

A statement from the company said: “We know many of you are aware of the challenges facing independent businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, due to the pandemic’s lasting impact.

“Like many, we’ve been fighting hard to adapt and survive these past few years.

“With rising costs of ingredients and overheads, we’ve reached a difficult decision.

“To ensure that Daily Grind continues to serve Arbroath, we will be closing our kitchen on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, effective March 1.”

Owner blames fallout from Covid lockdowns

The heartfelt message also urged customers to continue to support local businesses.

It added: “This wasn’t an easy choice, and we understand some morning regulars may be disappointed.

“We urge you to continue supporting local businesses like ours who are pushing forward despite these challenges.

“We sincerely hope this is a temporary solution and that the independent sector can regain strength with each passing month.”

Dundee barber Richard Davis opened his first Daily Grind coffee shop on Exchange Street in 2018.

The main Dundee outlet is unaffected by the decision and will operate as normal seven days a week.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Alterations to the Home Bargains plan were unanimously accepted. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Builders' merchant bid for £16M Arbroath retail park breezes through Angus planning
John and Elaine Towns at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair over 'dangerously out of control' American Bully
Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Steven Donaldson's parents say parole for Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass is 'unthinkable'
2
Steven Donaldson.
A Voice for Victims: From convicted killer to freedom bid - a timeline of…
6
A bid to shut Lochlands junction to Forfar-bound traffic is still to be considered. Image: Google
£20m price tag for flyover at danger Forfar bypass junction
The Inveraldie yard sits beside the A90 north of Dundee. Image: Google
Mini business park plan for A90 roadside site near Dundee stalls
Spectators view the Red Arrows flying over Arbroath.
Pictures: Aircraft enthusiasts enjoy Red Arrows flyover in Arbroath
Angus community warden numbers could be cut by a third. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Under-threat Angus community wardens issue 27,500 parking tickets since 2018 - but only TWO…
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be considered for parole next week as hearing…
13
Amanda McMurchie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Driver left man needing wheelchair after horrific A90 Forfar junction crash