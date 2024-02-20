Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting

Killer Darren Owen was convicted of killing Polish national Rafal Lyko following an epic 12-week trial at Glasgow High Court.

By Connor Gordon and Jamie Buchan
Rafal Lyko was found dead in a burnt out car in Blantyre.
Three members of a Scottish gang are behind bars after a deadly campaign of murder and violence – including the cold-blooded killing of Perthshire mechanic Rafal Lyko whose body was discovered in a burnt out car.

Barry Harvey, Thomas Guthrie and Darren Owen were found guilty after a mammoth 12-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Owen, 23, was convicted of murdering 36-year-old Mr Lyko in 2019.

The victim’s remains were found in a burned-out Mercedes in Blantyre, Lanarkshire.

A damaged pistol was found inside the vehicle.

Owen was also told by the judge to expect life behind bars.

Gangland shootings

Former footballer-turned-assassin Harvey was convicted of gunning down gym boss Gary More, 32, on the doorstep of his home in Airdrie, Lanarkshire on September 6 2018.

The 35-year-old was paid for the hit, which saw him splash out on a shiny new set of “Turkey teeth”.

Harvey was also later involved in the murder bid of drug dealer Scott Bennett, 43, who was shot outside a vets in Rutherglen, Lanarkshire on December 3 of that year.

Police at the scene of Mr Lyko’s murder.

Owen was also convicted of being part of the same shooting.

Guthrie – already serving a life sentence for being the getaway driver in the More killing – was convicted for his role in the Bennett attack.

The 27-year-old was separately found guilty of the brutal slashing in the attempted murder of lawyer Joe Shields, 68, outside his office close to Glasgow Sheriff Court on July 19 2018.

Meanwhile, co-accused Thomas Wilson, 26, was found not guilty of murdering Mr Lyko.

Murder linked to drug debts

Judge Lord Clark told the trio: “By the verdict of the jury, you have been convicted of very serious offences.”

Harvey did not attend the verdict due to ill health however the judge stated: “He can be made aware that the sentence for murder is fixed by life imprisonment.”

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Polish national Mr Lyko was murdered and left in a burning car which prosecutor Lorraine Glancy stated was related to “drugs and drug debt.”

Rafal Lyko.

Mr Lyko told his cousin that he was to return to Scotland to be set up with a job in Valencia to work off the debt.

On February 11 2019 – the day of his murder – Mr Lyko drove south from his family’s home at Auchterarder in his mother’s bronze-coloured Mercedes and was picked up in a stolen Mercedes GLE at Cambuslang, Lanarkshire, at around 7.30pm.

Mr Lyko was then driven to Blantyre, Lanarkshire, where he met his fate.

Miss Glancy said: “Eleven minutes later the car was ignited. Mr Lyko was shot once in the vehicle that was recovered.”

Victim had criminal history

Residents had raised the alarm after hearing a loud bang in the area.

Mr Lyko, who was 36 when he died, previously spent time at Perth Prison over his links to another Polish man convicted in connection with a hit on a Scottish businessman.

Mr Lyko was jailed for four months in 2012 for smuggling a spy phone into prison for hitman’s fixer Deyan Nikolov to use while he was on trial for murder.

Nikolov had the tiny smartphone –which looked like an ordinary digital watch – brought to him while he was remanded at maximum security HMP Perth.

Rafal Lyko during an appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

Nikolov was subsequently jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the part he played in the fatal shooting of businessman Mohammed Nadeem Siddique in Glenrothes in October 2010.

Neighbours at Mr Lyko’s family home in Auchtarder said he had moved to Pruszkow in Poland after his release from prison.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month at the High Court in Glasgow.

All three men were remanded in custody meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

