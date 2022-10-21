Foodies on Foot: What did I think of these 4 items from Dundee’s Daily Grind Coffee Co.’s new menu?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Foodies on Foot: What did I think of these 4 items from Dundee’s Daily Grind Coffee Co.’s new menu?

By Mariam Okhai
October 21 2022, 5.00pm
What did I think of Daily Grind Coffee Co. and their new menu?
What did I think of Daily Grind Coffee Co. and their new menu?

Having been a fan of Daily Grind Coffee Co. in Dundee for many years now, I couldn’t resist a visit when I heard they’d launched a new menu.

Known for their coffee, dirty food like loaded fries and incredible shakes, the business on Exchange Street is a modern cake and coffee bar from the team behind Hard Grind barbershop and Jamie Scott of The Newport Bakery.

Inside Daily Grind Coffee Co.
Inside Daily Grind Coffee Co.

Taking a rockstar approach to their interior, the café is like nothing Dundee has seen before, and the food they serve up is pretty unique, too.

I’ve enjoyed their food sitting in before, but I wanted to see how well it would fare on-the-go, as well as try something different. Previously I have tried their mac and cheese loaded fries and poached egg croissant.

This time, however, I ordered two dishes, a bake and a milkshake to try out.

Food order from Daily Grind Coffee Co. Image: Mariam Okhai / DC Thomson.

The order at Daily Grind Coffee Co.

Daily Grind Coffee Co. Receipt.

Verdict: Cookie monster milkshake

First up was the cookie monster milkshake which had chocolate sauce layered down the side of the cup and was topped with whipped cream.

Before I get into the flavour, the presentation of the milkshake had me salivating. I watched the team make the milkshake from scratch and loved that the they crumbled cookies on top.

Cookie monster milkshake. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

I think presentation makes all the difference and the flavour certainly met my expectation. There was a rich chocolate flavour to it and combined with the sweetness of the chocolate chip cookie made it very enjoyable. The whipped cream didn’t melt away and lasted the whole drink.

There weren’t any cookie pieces in it, which I would have loved, other than the crumb on top of the cream.

Although I like my milkshake just a tad thicker, I do this this drink was delicious and will certainly be ordering it again.

Presentation: 5/5

Taste: 4/5

Verdict: Shakshuka loaded fries

Next I tried the shakshuka loaded fries which is French fries topped with roasted vegetables including aubergine and pepper cooked in a tomato-based sauce with spices.

The chips themselves were very thin and crispy, and perfectly balanced the softer vegetable shakshuka.

Daily Grind Coffee Co.
Shakshuka loaded fries. Image: Mariam Okhai / DC Thomson.

Personally, I felt the shakshuka needed a little more salt, and so although I enjoyed it I would say it does need that extra seasoning. It was topped with sour cream, which I dipped my fried into, and cress.

While I liked them, I think I would opt for the mac and cheese loaded fries instead next time as they are something I would certainly return for.

Presentation: 4.5/5

Taste: 3.5/5

Verdict: Banoffee stack brioche French toast

The one dish that blew me away though was the brioche French toast that I ordered with a banoffee stack.

This was the thickest slice of brioche bread I have ever had in my life and it was dripping with a sweet toffee sauce and topped with a perfectly caramelised banana. Plus a sprinkling of icing sugar for good measure.

Brioche banoffee stack French toast. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

The brioche bread with the toffee sauce was soft and sweet, and topped with the banana, it tasted like a breakfast dessert.

My only concern was that after some time the dish became a bit too sweet, so I would add some whipped cream on top next time.

Presentation: 5/5

Taste: 4.5/5

Verdict: Granola cruffin

Last but certainly not least was the granola cruffin supplied by The Newport Bakery which was one of the venue’s many daily bakes they have on sale.

I thought it would be good to try something that is served on the counter that is really easy to grab on-the-go.

Daily Grind Coffee Co.
Granola cruffin. Image: Mariam Okhai / DC Thomson.

I have never tried a cruffin but it instantly caught my eye. I was intrigued by the granola addition as I wasn’t exactly sure how it would be incorporated into the bake.

After biting into it I realised that the muffin shaped croissant was filled with a blackcurrant jam and topped with a vanilla cream sprinkled with granola.

The crispiness of the pastry and the crunchy granola worked well together and with all that jam inside, it kept every bite moist and as tasty as the last.

Although this wouldn’t have typically been my first choice, it was delicious and felt like a whole meal in itself.

Presentation: 5/5

Taste: 4/5

Let me know in the comment section below what you would order from Daily Grind Coffee Co. and what you thought of my choices. 

Information

Daily grind is open from 8:30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Address: Daily Grind Coffee Co., 18a Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

T: 01382 782658

W: dailygrindcoffeeco.co.uk

