Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare

“These shocking figures are just the tip of the iceberg because we know many more offences often go unrecorded.
“The statistics illustrate why the law must change – it’s completely unacceptable that dog theft is currently treated the same as a criminal stealing a mobile phone as if pets like these were an inanimate object that can be replaced.
“A dog is part of the family and the law doesn’t recognise the loss, grief and mourning that owners face when their dog is stolen.”
“If your dog does go missing you can contact your dogs microchip company to have the microchip marked as Missing/Stolen.
“This means if your dog is scanned for a chip by a vet/dog warden/police when the microchip company is contacted for the owners contact details it will also show that the owner has flagged their dog as missing/stolen.”
Protect your dog after theft by making them too hot to handle
“If your dog is stolen it’s important to spread the word as soon as possible.
“Contact the police, your local dog warden and kennels.
“Also do an appeal on social media by posting on your own page and seeing if there is a local community missing pet organisation that can offer advice and support.”