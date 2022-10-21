Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare

By Kirsty McIntosh
October 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 21 2022, 7.53pm

The emotional impact of dog theft in Scotland is being explored in our new documentary, Taken.

We have spoken to local dog owners affected to explore the devastating toll it has taken on their lives.

They are demanding tougher sentences for dog thieves before the launch of a Scottish Government consultation on changing the law.

A gamekeeper with two springer spaniels, one of which was the victim of dog theft in scotland
Torben hopes Trigger will make a return to the field along with his other dogs.

It comes after the recent revelation that Tayside is the dog theft capital of Scotland.

We talked to victims from across Tayside and the north-east of Scotland about security measures, social media appeals and their ongoing fears.

Craig Brown with his two dogs which were stolen in 2021.
Craig Brown had two of his dogs stolen in 2021.

Will we see a change in the law on dog theft?

Our documentary launches ahead of a public consultation in Scotland to gauge opinion on making dog theft a specific offence.

Currently such offences are prosecuted under general theft legislation, which also covers items such as televisions, jewellery and mobile phones.

We spoke to the man behind the proposals, North East MSP Maurice Golden, to find out why he feels it is needed.

Iona McGregor reunited with her two stolen dogs
Iona McGregor reunited with her two stolen dogs after they were found in separate locations in England.

Top lawyer Fred Mackintosh KC also features in our film, arguing changes can be made without the need for new legislation.

Members of the public can have their say on the Scottish Parliament web page over the next 12 weeks.

‘Shocking figures’ on dog theft in Scotland

Mr Golden wants to take a bill through the Scottish Parliament to change the law on dog theft, increasing the punishment for those who steal dogs.

He described the offences as “sickening”.

Maurice Golden MSP with his dog Leo after winning the Holyrood Dog of the Year 2018 at the Scottish Parliament.
Maurice Golden MSP with his dog Leo after winning the Holyrood Dog of the Year 2018 at the Scottish Parliament.

“These shocking figures are just the tip of the iceberg because we know many more offences often go unrecorded.

“The statistics illustrate why the law must change – it’s completely unacceptable that dog theft is currently treated the same as a criminal stealing a mobile phone as if pets like these were an inanimate object that can be replaced.

“A dog is part of the family and the law doesn’t recognise the loss, grief and mourning that owners face when their dog is stolen.”

How can I protect my dog from theft?

We’ve also spoken to Katie McCandless-Thomas, of the Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross organisation, on how people can protect against dog theft.

She said there are a number of ways owners can act to lower the risk.

Don’t leave dogs outside a shop – even in your car

“Dog thieves have always targeted dogs left unattended outside shops but in recent years they have also targeted dogs in cars.

“Outside shops it can take less than a minute for a thief to unclip your dog’s lead and walk away with them.”

Katie McCandless-Thomas, of the Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross organisation with her dog Baxter
Katie McCandless-Thomas with dog Baxter

Dogs are more likely to be targeted in kennels – especially in rural areas

“If your dogs are kennelled then its strongly advised to strengthen security by investing in locks and even CCTV.

“CCTV has been crucial in getting many stolen dogs reunited with their owners.

“It’s very sad that it’s come to this but we would advise not to leave your dog unattended in your own garden too as dog thieves will also see this as opportunistic.”

Microchip and keep the details up to date

All dogs are required by law to be microchipped but unfortunately some owners don’t register their dogs microchip or forget to update their details.

“This can make found dogs difficult to reunite with their owners.

Stolen dogs can be moved hundreds of miles away in a short space of time so always keep microchip information up to date.

“If your dog does go missing you can contact your dogs microchip company to have the microchip marked as Missing/Stolen.

“This means if your dog is scanned for a chip by a vet/dog warden/police when the microchip company is contacted for the owners contact details it will also show that the owner has flagged their dog as missing/stolen.”

Protect your dog after theft by making them too hot to handle

“If your dog is stolen it’s important to spread the word as soon as possible.

“Contact the police, your local dog warden and kennels.

“Also do an appeal on social media by posting on your own page and seeing if there is a local community missing pet organisation that can offer advice and support.”

