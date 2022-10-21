Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end ‘remarkable’ Dunfermline run of form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is looking to dash a ‘remarkable’ Dunfermline record when they visit Links Park.

The Gable Endies are hoping to inflict a first defeat on James McPake’s side, who remain the only undefeated team in the SPFL.

In addition to that, The Pars have yet to concede a goal on the road in this League One campaign.

‘Remarkable’ Dunfermline run

Petrie, whose side narrowly lost out at East End Park in August, says his side have done their homework on the league leaders.

“It’s testament to James and his players,” he told Courier Sport.

“They haven’t conceded a goal away from home, which is remarkable considering we’re nearly in November.

“They are the form team; they give away hardly anything and have creative players at the other end of the park.

“We are at home and we are going out to pick up all three points but know exactly the task in front of us and how difficult it will be.”

Montrose team news

Montrose are also on a decent run of form, having picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games.

Three points come 5pm on Saturday could even lift them to second place, if other results go their way.

Petrie, however, is only focused in his team putting on a decent performance against his former side.

“We have been going along fine as well, picking up seven points out of nine,” he said.

“This game is different as it’s another full-time club we’re up against in our mini-run against the full-time clubs.

“That shows how difficult this league is now. You need 100% energy and concentration and we will give that.”

The Gable Endies go into the 3pm kick off sweating over the fitness of Rory McAllister. The striker picked up a knock in last week’s 1-1 draw with Falkirk and will be given until the final moment to determine his fitness.

Defender Kerr Waddell is in a similar situation after an injury in training during the week.

Meanwhile, Graham Webster returns to the squad after recovering from a problem which has seen him out of action since August.