Home News Fife

Anstruther girl, 12, left ‘traumatised’ after suffering broken nose in street attack

Video clips of the youngster being assaulted by another girl were shared on social media.

By James Simpson
The attack happened on St Andrews Road in Anstruther. Image: Google Street View
A 12-year-old Anstruther girl has been left “traumatised” after she suffered a broken nose in an attack as she walked home.

The youngster was treated in hospital after being assaulted on St Andrews Road on Friday evening.

The attack was filmed and shared in video clips on social media.

The girl’s mum told The Courier: “My daughter has been left traumatised by what happened.

“When she came home her face was covered in blood, she was hysterical.

“We took her to A&E to discover she had a broken nose and swollen jaw.

Mum ‘distressed’ by video of daughter being attacked in Anstruther

“I wasn’t aware of the footage until the next day.

“As a parent, it’s distressing to watch that back.

“My daughter is vulnerable and wouldn’t harm anyone.

“It’s been awful to see her like this and she hasn’t been back at school since.”

Police investigated the attack and say they will be making a referral to “appropriate partner agencies”.

‘Is this going to happen again?’

The mum added: “You lose your faith in humanity that people are not only attacking a vulnerable child but they’re also filming it.

“My worry is, is this going to happen again?

“Our daughter is on painkillers but due to the swelling, we don’t know if her nose will need to be straightened.

“I honestly think the people filming these incidents are just as bad as the person carrying out the attack.

“The only comfort we’ve had is the incredible messages and folk coming to ask how our daughter is.

“I can’t thank people enough for their support.”

Police to make referral to ‘partner agencies’ after Anstruther attack

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.20pm on Friday, we received a report of a 12-year-old girl being assaulted by another girl in the St Andrews Road area of Anstruther.

“The girl attended hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries were carried out and a referral will be made to appropriate partner agencies.”

The incident comes after a separate attack on a teenage girl by a group in Perth, while police are also investigating an attack on a 15-year-old boy in Dundee.

