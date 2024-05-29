Fife police officer bitten by dog as man, 36, charged

A Fife police officer has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a dog.

Officers were called to Mitchell Stree in Leven – just off High Street – around 9pm on Tuesday following reports of a “disturbance”.

A man has since been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on Tuesday police were called to a disturbance in the Mitchell Street area of Leven.

“An officer was bitten by a dog during the incident.

“She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment and has since been released.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

“The incident has been reported to the dog warden.”