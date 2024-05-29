Fife police officer bitten by dog as man, 36, charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife police officer bitten by dog as man, 36, charged

The female officer was treated in hospital after the incident in Leven.

By Andrew Robson
Police at the incident in Leven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Police at the incident in Leven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A Fife police officer has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a dog.

Officers were called to Mitchell Stree in Leven – just off High Street – around 9pm on Tuesday following reports of a “disturbance”.

A man has since been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on Tuesday police were called to a disturbance in the Mitchell Street area of Leven.

Police officer released from hospital after being bitten by dog in Leven

“An officer was bitten by a dog during the incident.

“She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment and has since been released.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

“The incident has been reported to the dog warden.”

More from Fife

First Minister John Swinney leads the opening of the new rail link. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Historic moment as First Minister officially declares £116m Levenmouth rail link open
A lady walking in heavyrain.
Fresh rain warning for parts of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife as downpours to follow…
Police Scotland stock image
Fife PC concussed by falling window due to Kirkcaldy thug
Nikola Walker
Dundee couple found with drug stash beside dead body in Fife jailed
Couple Andrew and Robyn Petersen in the wrestling ring on their wedding day.
Couple swap wedding rings for wrestling ring at Fife ceremony
Edinburgh High Court
Ex-serviceman from Fife jailed for rape
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Plans for two coffee shacks on the site of a former priory in Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews, have been dismissed on appeal Picture shows; Greyfriars Garden St Andrews. St Andrws. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 05/06/2023
St Andrews group wins historic Scottish land ownership ruling for poetry garden plan
An ice cream celebrating Taylor Swift's sold-out Edinburgh gigs has been launched in Dundee and Anstruther. Image: Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Equi's
'Taylor Swift ice cream' launched at Dundee and Anstruther cafes to celebrate star's Edinburgh…
Leven coffee shop closing
Leven cafe with 'best coffee in town' shuts earlier than planned due to 'structural…
The latest yellow warning.
Another warning for thunderstorms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling