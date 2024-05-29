St Johnstone team-mates pay tribute to Andy Considine after social media announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone team-mates pay tribute to Andy Considine after social media announcement

The veteran defender spent two seasons at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine has thanked St Johnstone on an Instagram post.
Andy Considine has thanked St Johnstone on an Instagram post. Image: SNS.

Andy Considine has indicated he has played his last game for St Johnstone.

The veteran defender is out of contract after spending two years at the Perth club following his departure from Aberdeen.

Saints are yet to officially confirm the full list of who is leaving McDiarmid Park but Considine has posted on Instagram “Thank you St Johnstone forever grateful”.

Team-mates over the last couple of years have paid tribute to the former Scotland international.

Remi Matthews wrote: “Top player, top professional, all the best mate.”

Dimitar Mitov posted: “Hero”.

And Adam Montgomery said: “An absolute legend”.

Andy Considine was a key player for St Johnstone.
Andy Considine was a key player for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Considine made 72 appearances for Saints after being signed by Callum Davidson.

The last of those was a crucial half-hour off the bench to ensure Craig Levein’s team held on for a victory over Motherwell that kept them in the Premiership for a 16th campaign in a row.

Double winners, Chris Kane and Callum Booth, have both left and secured deals with the clubs they joined on loan in January.

Conversation