St Johnstone team-mates pay tribute to Andy Considine after social media announcement

Andy Considine has indicated he has played his last game for St Johnstone.

The veteran defender is out of contract after spending two years at the Perth club following his departure from Aberdeen.

Saints are yet to officially confirm the full list of who is leaving McDiarmid Park but Considine has posted on Instagram “Thank you St Johnstone forever grateful”.

Team-mates over the last couple of years have paid tribute to the former Scotland international.

Remi Matthews wrote: “Top player, top professional, all the best mate.”

Dimitar Mitov posted: “Hero”.

And Adam Montgomery said: “An absolute legend”.

Considine made 72 appearances for Saints after being signed by Callum Davidson.

The last of those was a crucial half-hour off the bench to ensure Craig Levein’s team held on for a victory over Motherwell that kept them in the Premiership for a 16th campaign in a row.

Double winners, Chris Kane and Callum Booth, have both left and secured deals with the clubs they joined on loan in January.