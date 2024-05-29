Murder threat thug claimed Perth flat was ‘booby-trapped’ during six-hour siege

An under-the-influence thug threatened to murder police and claimed his flat was booby-trapped during a dramatic, six-hour, Perth city centre siege.

Ranting Kieran Phillips urged officers to call in the army as he holed up inside his flat in Victoria Street.

He shouted: “Whoever comes in will need to shoot me.”

Armed officers and trained negotiators were deployed in an attempt to quell the siege, which saw Phillips’ neighbourhood locked down for most of the day.

The incident began when the 28-year-old punched out a window of his first floor property, raining glass onto the pavement below and narrowly missing a passing pedestrian.

Phillips appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 12 2022.

Party’s over

Prosecutor Andrew Harding told the court: “That morning police were called regarding a disturbance at the locus.

“The accused had been witnessed by a passing civilian, shouting from an open window.”

Officers attended at the property just before 9am.

“They observed a broken first floor window, with glass on the pavement outside,” Mr Harding said.

“The accused became agitated and was unhappy that police were at his door.

“He appeared under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Phillips, who was holding a vodka bottle, told them he was alone in the flat.

“He said he’d had a party but everyone had left,” Mr Harding said.

Officers told him to report the broken window to the council and walked away.

Dodged falling glass

About half an hour later, a woman was walking down the same street when she heard the sound of glass breaking above her.

“She looked up and saw pieces of glass coming down towards her from the first floor flat,” the fiscal depute said.

“The witness quickly moved out of the way so she didn’t get injured.”

She saw more broken glass on the streets, including a smashed vodka bottle.

“The woman then noticed someone above punching through a window, from behind a floral curtain.

“They continued to punch, causing the curtain to fall.

“She then noticed a dark-haired male at the window, who appeared to be shouting angrily.”

Booby trapped flat

Mr Harding said: “Police returned to the accused’s flat and tried to engage in conversation.

“The accused refused to answer the door and police tried calling through the letterbox.”

Phillips was ranting incoherently, before shouting: “First person through the door is going to get a belter.”

He added: “Whoever comes in will need to shoot me.”

Phillips told police he had a knife and said: “The first two officers in the house are going to get killed.”

Mr Harding said: “The accused stated that his flat was booby trapped and said the police would have to contact the army because of everything he had in his property.

“The incident was reviewed and declared a siege.

“Firearms officers and negotiators were sent to help resolve the matter.”

Trained negotiators

The fiscal depute said by 12.15pm, the street was closed off while Phillips continued to shout abuse at officers outside.

A crisis negotiator was drafted in.

“The accused spoke calmly but at times would shout and swear at him,” said Mr Harding.

Phillips’ brother arrived and offered assistance as armed officers set up outside the flat.

By 3pm, Phillips appeared to have calmed down and came to his door and said he would come out quietly.

Police instructed him to step outside with his hands in the air.

He complied and was handcuffed.

All sentencing options open

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client is serving a jail sentence and is not due to be released until July.

“He is a young man who would benefit from a period in the community with support and supervision,” she said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Phillips: “I have been persuaded to defer sentence for the preparation of reports.

“All sentencing options will remain open to the court.”

