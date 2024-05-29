Crieff ‘local lad’ Rory Stewart declares town’s museum officially open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff ‘local lad’ Rory Stewart declares town’s museum officially open

The former MP has long links to Crieff and visited the new museum on the High Street this week.

By Morag Lindsay
Rory Stewart talking animatedly at Crieff Museum
Rory Stewart visited Crieff Museum. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The new Crieff and Strathearn Museum was given a VIP seal of approval this week when it welcomed former MP Rory Stewart.

The popular podcast host, whose family home is near Crieff, visited with his wife Shoshana on Tuesday.

The couple met trustees and guests and toured the exhibits in Crieff Town Hall, before Mr Stewart declared the museum officially open.

The launch of the attraction earlier this month follows years of work by the Crieff and Strathearn Museum Trust.

It contains treasures, such as the old stocks and mercat cross, as well as artefacts which tell the stories of the people who have lived and worked in the area for centuries.

Rory Stewart and wife with group of people at Crieff Museum
Dorothy Jones, Neil Rodan, Lorna Ramsay, Rory Stewart, Ann McIntosh, John Cowie, Shoshana Stewart and Marnie Grant at Crieff Museum Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ann McIntosh and Rory Stewart looking at map on Crieff Museum wall
Crieff and Strathearn Museum Trust chairwoman Ann McIntosh and Rory Stewart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ann McIntosh, who chairs the trust, says Mr Stewart was impressed with all the group has achieved.

“He spent a lot of time looking around and speaking to everyone, then made a little speech,” she said.

“He has lived and worked all over the world. But Crieff has always been very important to him, and we were delighted to have him here.”

Crieff at core of Rory Stewart’s journey

Rory and Shoshana Stewart were married in Crieff in 2012.

The father-of-two served in the Black Watch and was a tutor for Princes William and Harry while he was at Oxford.

His book describing his 36-day solo walk across Afghanistan, The Places In Between, was a New York Times best-seller.

Rory Stewart in Kabul, Afghanistan
Rory Stewart’s career has taken him from Crieff to Kabul Image: Shutterstock.

He was made an OBE for his services as a governor of post-war Iraq.

And in 2019, he came close to changing the face of British political history when he ran against Boris Johnson for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

He now co-hosts The Rest is Politics podcast with Alastair Campbell.

Crieff museum part of town’s bright future

Ann said the museum had been attracting about 50 visitors a day since it opened.

It is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-4pm, and on Sundays from noon-3pm.

Rory Stewart speaking to two people in Crieff Museum
Rory Stewart with guests at Crieff Museum on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Shoshana Stewart talking to older man at Crieff Museum
Shoshana Stewart was also interested in the museum’s story. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The team are hoping to extend the hours soon.

In its time Crieff has been a seat of justice, a drovers town and a popular visitor destination.

The area also has important links to the Romans, the Picts and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

The museum was recently listed among the top 10 projects likely to transform Crieff’s fortunes, along with the Drummond Arms regeneration and plans for a new Crieff cinema.

