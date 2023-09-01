Crieff’s Drummond Arms could finally re-open as £5M ’boutique hotel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff’s Drummond Arms could finally re-open as £5M ’boutique hotel’

The community group battling to save the historic landmark from dereliction plans' also include a visitor centre on the ground floor.

By Morag Lindsay
Drummond Arms Hotel exterior.
Scaffolding around the Drummond Arms Hotel in Crieff. Image: DC Thomson.

Crieff’s crumbling Drummond Arms could be in line for a £5 million makeover.

The community group battling to save the historic landmark from dereliction has plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel with a visitor centre on the ground floor.

A preferred partner has been found. It’s said to be an independent Scottish hospitality business with “a proven track record of breathing life into old buildings and turning them into successful and thriving hospitality venues”.

The partner is understood to be prepared to invest part of the estimated £5.5M cost.

And now efforts are under way to secure additional funding to make the project happen.

Crieff Community Trust chief executive David McCann said this might involve crowdfunding, grant applications, or appeals to the Crieff diaspora around the world.

Members of Drummond Arms Regeneration Limited (DARL) outside the hotel in the centre of Crieff.
Drummond Arms Regeneration Limited (DARL) is working to safeguard the Crieff hotel.

He said hopes were high that the Drummond Arms could begin a new chapter after years of decline.

“A lot of the internal work has been done to get to the stage where the building is development ready,” he said.

“The idea is to reopen it as a boutique hotel with community space on the ground floor.

“This preferred partner is hugely reputable with a really strong record.”

Drummond Arms has long and complicated history in Crieff

The Drummond Arms was once the pride of Crieff. It’s an imposing 19th Century hotel in the very centre of the town, across from James Square.

Black and white postcard showing James Square Crieff in 1955.
James Square in Crieff in 1955, with the Drummond Arms on the corner of the High Street and Hill Street. Image: Jim Howie.

The Category-B listed building was constructed on the spot where Bonnie Prince Charlie reportedly held a ‘Council of War’ on February 6, 1746, just weeks before Culloden.

Latterly, the ground floor was occupied by the Royal Bank of Scotland. But it vacated the premises due to safety concerns in 2012.

There then began a lengthy legal fight over ownership and responsibilities.

Crieff Community Trust embarked on a Community Right to Buy bid in 2014. And in October 2019 the title to the Drummond Arms Hotel was finally secured.

Drummond Arms Regeneration Limited (DARL), was set up as a trading subsidiary company.

It immediately set about securing the property and making it safe, following a number of occasions when glass and stonework crashed to the street below.

Police road closed sign outside Drummond Arms Hotel in 2019.
The state of the Drummond Arms has led to safety concerns in Crieff in the past.

The windows and doors are now boarded. And scaffolding was erected around the facade earlier this year to protect the High Street from debris.

Drummond Arms partner has ‘vision and experience’ Crieff needs

A number of options for the site have been put forward in recent years. These have included a hostel, luxury apartments and affordable housing.

Some locals have called for the building to be demolished. However, its listed status means this would only be allowed in exceptional circumstances if every other avenue has been ruled out.

DARL says the favoured option at this stage appears to be retaining the High Street and Hill Street facades. The roof would also be removed.

Ailsa Campbell of Crieff Community Trust outside the Drummond Arms Hotel.
Ailsa Campbell of Crieff Community Trust has been working to secure a future for the Drummond Arms Hotel for years.

Ailsa Campbell, who chairs Crieff Community Trust, said “It has been a long and difficult journey for us. However huge progress has been made and a successful outcome is now in sight.”

She said the preferred partner for the project is an excellent fit.

“They are known to honour the legacy of the properties they take on and have a strong community ethos, creating hospitality experiences that have a positive and vital impact,” Ailsa added.

“DARL believes that this potential partner has the vision and experience to take on a project, such as the Drummond Arms, and that it will take a strong partnership to bring this vision to reality.”

