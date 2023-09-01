Crieff’s Drummond Arms could finally re-open as £5M ’boutique hotel’

Crieff’s crumbling Drummond Arms could be in line for a £5 million makeover.

The community group battling to save the historic landmark from dereliction has plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel with a visitor centre on the ground floor.

A preferred partner has been found. It’s said to be an independent Scottish hospitality business with “a proven track record of breathing life into old buildings and turning them into successful and thriving hospitality venues”.

The partner is understood to be prepared to invest part of the estimated £5.5M cost.

And now efforts are under way to secure additional funding to make the project happen.

Crieff Community Trust chief executive David McCann said this might involve crowdfunding, grant applications, or appeals to the Crieff diaspora around the world.

He said hopes were high that the Drummond Arms could begin a new chapter after years of decline.

“A lot of the internal work has been done to get to the stage where the building is development ready,” he said.

“The idea is to reopen it as a boutique hotel with community space on the ground floor.

“This preferred partner is hugely reputable with a really strong record.”

Drummond Arms has long and complicated history in Crieff

The Drummond Arms was once the pride of Crieff. It’s an imposing 19th Century hotel in the very centre of the town, across from James Square.

The Category-B listed building was constructed on the spot where Bonnie Prince Charlie reportedly held a ‘Council of War’ on February 6, 1746, just weeks before Culloden.

Latterly, the ground floor was occupied by the Royal Bank of Scotland. But it vacated the premises due to safety concerns in 2012.

There then began a lengthy legal fight over ownership and responsibilities.

Crieff Community Trust embarked on a Community Right to Buy bid in 2014. And in October 2019 the title to the Drummond Arms Hotel was finally secured.

Drummond Arms Regeneration Limited (DARL), was set up as a trading subsidiary company.

It immediately set about securing the property and making it safe, following a number of occasions when glass and stonework crashed to the street below.

The windows and doors are now boarded. And scaffolding was erected around the facade earlier this year to protect the High Street from debris.

Drummond Arms partner has ‘vision and experience’ Crieff needs

A number of options for the site have been put forward in recent years. These have included a hostel, luxury apartments and affordable housing.

Some locals have called for the building to be demolished. However, its listed status means this would only be allowed in exceptional circumstances if every other avenue has been ruled out.

DARL says the favoured option at this stage appears to be retaining the High Street and Hill Street facades. The roof would also be removed.

Ailsa Campbell, who chairs Crieff Community Trust, said “It has been a long and difficult journey for us. However huge progress has been made and a successful outcome is now in sight.”

She said the preferred partner for the project is an excellent fit.

“They are known to honour the legacy of the properties they take on and have a strong community ethos, creating hospitality experiences that have a positive and vital impact,” Ailsa added.

“DARL believes that this potential partner has the vision and experience to take on a project, such as the Drummond Arms, and that it will take a strong partnership to bring this vision to reality.”