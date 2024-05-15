Ewan McGregor plans ‘premiere’ at new Crieff cinema as opening date earmarked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor plans ‘premiere’ at new Crieff cinema as opening date earmarked

The film star backs recently approved plans for a new cinema in the Perthshire town.

By Kieran Webster
Ewan McGregor backs the plans.
Ewan McGregor has backed the Crieff cinema after it was given the go-ahead. Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/FPA Architects

Ewan McGregor says he wants to “arrange a premiere” in Crieff after a plan for a new cinema in the town was given the green light.

Creative Crieff, who has spearheaded the project, hopes the cinema will be open by spring 2026.

Demolition work on the former Crieff Hotel is also set to begin in the next eight to 12 weeks to make way for the cinema.

The scheme has drawn support from Trainspotting and Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, who was born in Crieff and now has a home in the Carse of Gowrie.

Projections of the new proposals for Crieff Cinema hub
Projections of the new proposal. Image: Creative Crieff

He said: “I’m so happy to support the new cinema project in Crieff.

“It will be such a wonderful thing for the town.

“Going to the cinema in Crieff was such a big part of my childhood and I know it’s going to be great for the people of Crieff and will undoubtedly bring in more visitors too.

“I can’t wait to see the top end of the high street renewed with a place for everyone, to use the bistro, grab a coffee or sit down to enjoy getting lost in a movie.

“Good luck with it and maybe we can arrange a premiere there one day!”

What is the Crieff cinema plan?

Originally, the plan to create a community hub was knocked back by councillors in December 2022.

However, councillors later unanimously voted to overturn the decision and approved the proposal.

A revised plan to demolish the former Crieff Hotel on East High Street for the cinema was made earlier this year and recently approved.

The project, called The Star Experience, will include two auditoriums – each accommodating around 50 guests.

The former Crieff Hotel.
The former Crieff Hotel. Image: Creative Crieff

The plan also includes a state-of-the-art community radio hub for Heartland FM, an outdoor courtyard and a bistro.

Creative Crieff is also looking to engage with the community to see how the space can be best used for locals.

Karen Macartney, the group’s executive director, told The Courier: “We hope it really brightens up that area of the town.

“The theory is that this project will bring the community together.

“It’ll have a luxury theme where you can get a glass of wine and there will be a bistro.

“One of the screens will be a flexible space that can be used as a cinema or for other events.”

