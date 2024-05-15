Ewan McGregor plans ‘premiere’ at new Crieff cinema as opening date earmarked

Ewan McGregor says he wants to “arrange a premiere” in Crieff after a plan for a new cinema in the town was given the green light.

Creative Crieff, who has spearheaded the project, hopes the cinema will be open by spring 2026.

Demolition work on the former Crieff Hotel is also set to begin in the next eight to 12 weeks to make way for the cinema.

The scheme has drawn support from Trainspotting and Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, who was born in Crieff and now has a home in the Carse of Gowrie.

He said: “I’m so happy to support the new cinema project in Crieff.

“It will be such a wonderful thing for the town.

“Going to the cinema in Crieff was such a big part of my childhood and I know it’s going to be great for the people of Crieff and will undoubtedly bring in more visitors too.

“I can’t wait to see the top end of the high street renewed with a place for everyone, to use the bistro, grab a coffee or sit down to enjoy getting lost in a movie.

“Good luck with it and maybe we can arrange a premiere there one day!”

What is the Crieff cinema plan?

Originally, the plan to create a community hub was knocked back by councillors in December 2022.

However, councillors later unanimously voted to overturn the decision and approved the proposal.

A revised plan to demolish the former Crieff Hotel on East High Street for the cinema was made earlier this year and recently approved.

The project, called The Star Experience, will include two auditoriums – each accommodating around 50 guests.

The plan also includes a state-of-the-art community radio hub for Heartland FM, an outdoor courtyard and a bistro.

Creative Crieff is also looking to engage with the community to see how the space can be best used for locals.

Karen Macartney, the group’s executive director, told The Courier: “We hope it really brightens up that area of the town.

“The theory is that this project will bring the community together.

“It’ll have a luxury theme where you can get a glass of wine and there will be a bistro.

“One of the screens will be a flexible space that can be used as a cinema or for other events.”