11 pictures that tell story of St Johnstone legend Chris Kane

After 14 years, Chris Kane’s time at St Johnstone is over.

The bare numbers of 37 goals in 245 appearances don’t begin to tell the story of a striker who became a club legend.

The trophies and the finishes to get Saints into cup finals and European competition will always be remembered.

But Kane’s contribution to the cause was of the sort only those who watched the Perth team regularly would truly appreciate (as well as his managers and team-mates, of course).

Protecting the ball, drawing fouls, getting his team up the pitch, making selfless runs and providing assists for others made Kane the ultimate team player.

Courier Sport picks out 11 pictures that tell the story of a St Johnstone great.