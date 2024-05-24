11 pictures that tell story of St Johnstone legend Chris Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 pictures that tell story of St Johnstone legend Chris Kane

The double-winning striker scored some famous goals for the Perth club.

Chris Kane was a St Johnstone player for 14 years.
By Eric Nicolson

After 14 years, Chris Kane’s time at St Johnstone is over.

The bare numbers of 37 goals in 245 appearances don’t begin to tell the story of a striker who became a club legend.

The trophies and the finishes to get Saints into cup finals and European competition will always be remembered.

But Kane’s contribution to the cause was of the sort only those who watched the Perth team regularly would truly appreciate (as well as his managers and team-mates, of course).

Protecting the ball, drawing fouls, getting his team up the pitch, making selfless runs and providing assists for others made Kane the ultimate team player.

Courier Sport picks out 11 pictures that tell the story of a St Johnstone great.

An August, 2013 pre-season friendly at Cowdenbeath was Chris Kane's first appearance in a St Johnstone first team. Here he comes close to marking the occasion with a headed goal.
Chris Kane with the January, 2015 Premiership Young Player of the Month award.
Chris Kane scored his first St Johnstone goal on the last day of the season at Aberdeen - helping the club qualify for the Europa League.
Chris Kane played 64 times and scored 11 goals over the next couple of seasons before he was loaned out by Tommy Wright again - this time to Queen of the South. In his first game back, he scored a Scottish Cup hat-trick in a victory over Albion Rovers. This is the third of those goals.
Chris Kane twice scored doubles against Dundee, which certainly didn't harm his popularity with Saints supporters. This goal made it 4-0 at Dens Park in March, 2018.
Chris Kane scores against Celtic is take a St Johnstone unbeaten run to 11.
St Johnstone duo Ali McCann and Chris Kane.
Zander Clark got the headlines but Chris Kane scored the goal. Has there ever been a more talked about one than this extra-time equaliser for St Johnstone? Saints went on to beat Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final and the double dream was on.
St Mirren fans will be kept awake at night by the thought of Chris Kane in a St Johnstone shirt. He scored five times against the Buddies, with this Scottish Cup semi-final opener the pick of them.
Chris Kane played a big part in getting Saints into the Europa League qualifer against Galatasary, earned a penalty in the away leg and scored in the home one. When Saints dropped into the Conference League, he put them in front against LASK, finishing off a superb team move. This was probably Kane at the peak of his powers.
Injuries wiped out the second half of 2021/22 and virtually the whole of the following season. Kane scoring from the penalty spot on the last game of the campaign, though, was one of the best moments of that season. It would turn out to be his penultimate goal as a St Johnstone player, the last being a penalty rebound to beat St Mirren (it had to be them) last December.
Conversation