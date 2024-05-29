Fife Three people injured after crash on A92 near Glenrothes Two ambulances were sent to the collision. By Chloe Burrell May 29 2024, 4:18pm May 29 2024, 4:18pm Share Three people injured after crash on A92 near Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4995468/a92-crash-glenrothes/ Copy Link 0 comment A92 near Balfarg Junction, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View Three people were injured after a crash on the A92 near Glenrothes. Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene at Balfarg Junction shortly before 10am on Wednesday. Two ambulances were sent to the collision and treated three people for injuries. The road was not closed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am, police received a report of a road traffic collision on the A92 near the Balfarg Junction. “Emergency services attended.” A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 09.36 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A92. “We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and treated three patients for injuries.”
