Perth man, 33, injured in attempted robbery by three men

A man was left injured after being attacked by three others in an attempted robbery in Perth.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident, which took place in Bute Drive at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man was walking when he was approached by three males who attempted to rob him.

He sustained minor injuries, with the three males seen running away from the scene.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray, of Perth CID, said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“The area where this occurred would likely have been busy around the time so I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2526 of May 28.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.