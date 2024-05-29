Perth man, 33, injured in attempted robbery by three men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth man, 33, injured in attempted robbery by three men

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the attack.

By Ben MacDonald
Generic image of police officer
Police are appealing for more information on the Bute Drive attack. Image: Police Scotland

A man was left injured after being attacked by three others in an attempted robbery in Perth.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident, which took place in Bute Drive at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man was walking when he was approached by three males who attempted to rob him.

He sustained minor injuries, with the three males seen running away from the scene.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray, of Perth CID, said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“The area where this occurred would likely have been busy around the time so I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2526 of May 28.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More from Perth & Kinross

Rory Stewart talking animatedly at Crieff Museum
Crieff 'local lad' Rory Stewart declares town's museum officially open
Kieran Phillips, Victoria Street
Murder threat thug claimed Perth flat was ‘booby-trapped’ during six-hour siege
A lady walking in heavyrain.
Fresh rain warning for parts of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife as downpours to follow…
Green's of Kinross exterior
10 self-catering units planned for Kinross supermarket store rooms
Hillbank Health Centre was affected. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
'Major' NHS Tayside computer outage hits doctors' surgeries
Crieff primary school exterior on Crieff road
Crieff set for 209 new homes as planners back Persimmon scheme
The A822 in Perthshire near Gilmerton.
Motorcyclist, 65, dies after crash on A822 in Perthshire
Three men outside Wasted Degrees brewery building in Blair Atholl
Wasted Degrees brewery set for return to Pitlochry roots
Back to the Future poster on one side, and Aberfeldy Locus Centre building with 'save the town hall' banner strung across front
Aberfeldy cinema throwing Back to the Future prom party
Clifford Hodgkins
Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse