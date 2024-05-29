Dundee’s Kerr’s Dairy continues to grow with further Aberdeen expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Kerr’s Dairy continues to grow with further Aberdeen expansion

The firm is now supplying former customers of Graham's the Family Dairy after it sold its delivery operation blaming 'rising costs'.

By Kelly Wilson
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr is happy to see further expansion in Aberdeen.
Dundee-based milk delivery firm Kerr’s Dairy has added more customers to its growing Aberdeen client base.

The firm has taken on an extra 473 customers after Graham’s the Family Dairy sold some operations.

Family-run Mills Milk, headquartered in Ayrshire, has bought the business for a five-figure sum.

It then struck an agreement for Kerr’s to supply the Aberdeen customers.

Kerr’s Dairy grows Aberdeen presence

The deal sees Kerr’s add another 473 customers in Aberdeen.

Kerr’s director Kelvin Kerr said: “I’m really pleased. It’s allowing Mills Milk to focus on IV postcodes and we can focus on AB.

“I was already in Aberdeen anyway to take on Graham’s customers and it made sense we don’t overlap.

“We would never take each other customers anyway. But this works really well.”

Kerr’s is a five-generation family business, with more than 120 years of history.

After gaining thousands of customers on Tayside it ventured north in June 2020.

The business has a combined 80 staff and 60 vans between its locations in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Kerr’s has a depot in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. The firm added thousands more clients when it purchased Muller Wiseman’s database of 780 Granite City customers in February.

That was followed by more than 4,000 new clients from Thomson Dairies.

The company now has a total of 23,500 customers between its two locations.

‘Perfect’ solution for customers

In a email to customers Graham’s said it had made the “difficult decision” to stop doorstep deliveries “due to current increasing fuel prices, labour costs and overall running costs”.

Mills director Adam Mills said: “We’ve always had dealings with Graham’s.

“They were looking to pull out of doorstep deliveries to concentrate on bigger things, like supermarkets.

“We did a deal and started the Inverness doors in March and we agreed we would takeover the Aberdeen ones a bit later.

“During that time I did a deal with Kerr’s and we’ve agreed on boundaries.

Customers in Inverness and Aberdeen have new firms delivering their milk. Image: Shutterstock

“Kerr’s has given us their Inverness business and we’ve given Kerr’s the business we’ve bought from Graham’s in Aberdeen.

“Myself and Kelvin are happy because he’s got Aberdeen solely to himself and we’ve got Inverness to ourselves. It works out perfect.”

A spokesman for Graham’s said: “Our Kintore delivery operation wasn’t economical for us.

“We’ve transferred it to another family dairy business whose focus is on serving customers in the area.”

