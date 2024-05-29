Dundee’s Kerr’s Dairy continues to grow with further Aberdeen expansion

Dundee-based milk delivery firm Kerr’s Dairy has added more customers to its growing Aberdeen client base.

The firm has taken on an extra 473 customers after Graham’s the Family Dairy sold some operations.

Family-run Mills Milk, headquartered in Ayrshire, has bought the business for a five-figure sum.

It then struck an agreement for Kerr’s to supply the Aberdeen customers.

Kerr’s Dairy grows Aberdeen presence

Kerr’s director Kelvin Kerr said: “I’m really pleased. It’s allowing Mills Milk to focus on IV postcodes and we can focus on AB.

“I was already in Aberdeen anyway to take on Graham’s customers and it made sense we don’t overlap.

“We would never take each other customers anyway. But this works really well.”

Kerr’s is a five-generation family business, with more than 120 years of history.

After gaining thousands of customers on Tayside it ventured north in June 2020.

The business has a combined 80 staff and 60 vans between its locations in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Kerr’s has a depot in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. The firm added thousands more clients when it purchased Muller Wiseman’s database of 780 Granite City customers in February.

That was followed by more than 4,000 new clients from Thomson Dairies.

The company now has a total of 23,500 customers between its two locations.

‘Perfect’ solution for customers

In a email to customers Graham’s said it had made the “difficult decision” to stop doorstep deliveries “due to current increasing fuel prices, labour costs and overall running costs”.

Mills director Adam Mills said: “We’ve always had dealings with Graham’s.

“They were looking to pull out of doorstep deliveries to concentrate on bigger things, like supermarkets.

“We did a deal and started the Inverness doors in March and we agreed we would takeover the Aberdeen ones a bit later.

“During that time I did a deal with Kerr’s and we’ve agreed on boundaries.

“Kerr’s has given us their Inverness business and we’ve given Kerr’s the business we’ve bought from Graham’s in Aberdeen.

“Myself and Kelvin are happy because he’s got Aberdeen solely to himself and we’ve got Inverness to ourselves. It works out perfect.”

A spokesman for Graham’s said: “Our Kintore delivery operation wasn’t economical for us.

“We’ve transferred it to another family dairy business whose focus is on serving customers in the area.”