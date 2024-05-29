Dundee miss out on Bruce Anderson as striker admits he’s ‘chomping at the bit’ for European football after signing for Kilmarnock

Dundee transfer target Bruce Anderson has signed a two-year deal at Kilmarnock.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed the Dark Blues had been hoping to convince the former Aberdeen striker that Dens Park was the place for him after leaving Livingston.

However, Killie won the race for his signature with the lure of European football at Rugby Park having the 25-year-old “chomping at the bit” for the new campaign.

Anderson will now join up with former boss Derek McInnes for the 2024/25 season.

He told the Kilmarnock website: “I am really happy to get it all done, I am over the moon to be here.

“The manager was very influential in getting me here, I’ve known him for years, after talking to him I feel like this is the best place for me to be.

“I had options, what made Kilmarnock feel like the right choice though was watching them last season, the way they play really suits me.

“It’s nice to be settled now, I can go into the summer with a focus on coming back to pre-season as best as I can.

“I am coming here to score as many goals as I can, I can’t wait to get going.

“My first competitive game will be in the Europa League, that’s massive, and that’s another reason I was chomping at the bit to sign to be honest, these are the types of games you want to play in as a player, to test yourself at the highest level.”

‘Lot of interest’

Manager McInnes added: “We are delighted that we’ve managed to secure Bruce’s signature.

“There was a lot of clubs interested in taking Bruce, a No 9 out of contract of Bruce’s age and experience there’s always that interest.

“Scoring goals is natural and instinctive for Bruce, he knows the league and he knows how we work as coaches, he has given himself the best possible chance of succeeding.”

Dundee’s striker search will now switch to other targets as they aim to add to the forward line of Curtis Main, Scott Tiffoney, Diego Pineda and Zak Rudden.