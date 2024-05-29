Dundee miss out on Bruce Anderson as striker admits he’s ‘chomping at the bit’ for European football after signing for Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee miss out on Bruce Anderson as striker admits he’s ‘chomping at the bit’ for European football after signing for Kilmarnock

The former Aberdeen man has teamed up again with Derek McInnes.

By George Cran
Bruce Anderson
Bruce Anderson was a target for Dundee this summer. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee transfer target Bruce Anderson has signed a two-year deal at Kilmarnock.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed the Dark Blues had been hoping to convince the former Aberdeen striker that Dens Park was the place for him after leaving Livingston.

However, Killie won the race for his signature with the lure of European football at Rugby Park having the 25-year-old “chomping at the bit” for the new campaign.

Anderson will now join up with former boss Derek McInnes for the 2024/25 season.

He told the Kilmarnock website: “I am really happy to get it all done, I am over the moon to be here.

Bruce Anderson
Bruce Anderson celebrates a goal for Livingston. Image: SNS

“The manager was very influential in getting me here, I’ve known him for years, after talking to him I feel like this is the best place for me to be.

“I had options, what made Kilmarnock feel like the right choice though was watching them last season, the way they play really suits me.

“It’s nice to be settled now, I can go into the summer with a focus on coming back to pre-season as best as I can.

“I am coming here to score as many goals as I can, I can’t wait to get going.

“My first competitive game will be in the Europa League, that’s massive, and that’s another reason I was chomping at the bit to sign to be honest, these are the types of games you want to play in as a player, to test yourself at the highest level.”

‘Lot of interest’

Manager McInnes added: “We are delighted that we’ve managed to secure Bruce’s signature.

“There was a lot of clubs interested in taking Bruce, a No 9 out of contract of Bruce’s age and experience there’s always that interest.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

“Scoring goals is natural and instinctive for Bruce, he knows the league and he knows how we work as coaches, he has given himself the best possible chance of succeeding.”

Dundee’s striker search will now switch to other targets as they aim to add to the forward line of Curtis Main, Scott Tiffoney, Diego Pineda and Zak Rudden.

Conversation