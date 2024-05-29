Fresh rain warning for parts of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife as downpours to follow thunderstorms

Parts of Dundee, Fife and Perthshire have been warned of overnight downpours after thunderstorms.

The yellow warning for heavy rain is in force between 9pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday.

It comes after a separate warning for thunderstorms was issued by the Met Office.

That warning is valid until 9pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned some homes and businesses may face flooding due to the rain.

It also says spray and flooding on roads may lead to tricky driving conditions, perhaps causing disruption.

The Met Office warning says: “Heavy and persistent rain late Wednesday and into the early hours on Thursday will bring 15-25 mm of rain in places.

“The ground is very wet in some areas, so even these amounts may bring the risk of flooding, leading to transport disruption.”